Big Blow to Mamata as BJP All Set to Capture Bhatpara Municipality After Eight TMC Councillors Join BJP

In a significant political development, BJP is all set to capture Bhatpara Municipality in North 24-Parganas in West Bengal after eight Trinamool Congress Councillors joined BJP in New Delhi on Tuesday.There are 35 seats in Bhatpara Municipality though one seat is vacant at present due to the death of a councillor. Among the remaining 34 Councillors, 33 had won on Trinamool ticket and one on CPI-M ticket.Presently, out of total 35 seats – BJP has the strength of 19 Councillors in Bhatpara Municipality. The development is considered as second major set-back for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the Lok Sabha poll debacle.Speaking to News18, Barrackpore MP and former Bhatpara Municipality Chairman, Arjun Singh – who joined BJP and is the incumbent Barrackpore MP, said, “Earlier we had 11 councillors with us and today eight more joined at Mazdoor Bhawan (Bhatpara BJP office). So we have the strength of 19 which is a majority. In the evening, four more will join us and the then the total strength will be 23. We are soon going to take over the Bhatpara Municipality. It is just the matter of time.”When asked about the next step, he said, “We have already approached the district magistrate and in the first week of June we will officially take over the municipality.”On March 14, TMC strongman Arjun Singh had joined the BJP after he was denied ticket for the Lok Sabha Poll.Singh is an extremely popular leader in Bhatpara as well as in Amdanga, Bijpur, Naihati, Jagatdal, Noapara and Barrackpore assembly seats of this Lok Sabha constituency from where Mamata Banerjee had given ticket to sitting MP Dinesh Trivedi and not to Singh.The result was disastrous for TMC as Arjun Singh managed to win from Barrackpore seat in this Lok Sabha polls.When contacted TMC leader and Vice Chairman of Bhatpara Municipality Somenath Talukder, he said, “Yes it is very unfortunate that our councillors have joined BJP today. We failed to prevent this situation as there is a strong BJP wave across the state. Most likely they (BJP) are going to take over the functioning of Bhatpara Municipality.”Political violence has engulfed West Bengal since poll results and on Sunday night, a 36-year-old BJP activist was shot dead here in Bhatpara.