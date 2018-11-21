‘Big Loss if We Don’t Get 90% Muslim Votes in MP Polls': Kamal Nath in New Video

With weeks left in the Madhya Pradesh assembly election, a video purportedly showing MP chief Kamal Nath asking Muslim leaders to ensure 90 per cent votes for his party from Muslim-dominated areas has gone viral.News 18 does not vouch for the veracity of the video which was supposedly shot during an internal meeting of the Congress.In the video, Nath is heard saying that the RSS and the BJP have only one message for the voters — a vote for Narendra Modi means a vote for Hindus — and "agar Musalman ko vote deni hai, to Congress ko vote do (vote for the Congress if you want to vote for Muslims).""This is their politics....We will deal with them later...They will try to provoke you, but you will have to bear everything till the day of voting," the Congress leader purportedly says in the video.Analysing the trend of Muslim voters in the last polls, Nath further says: “Please check the previous voting figures. They are available on the Internet...where there are (areas with) Muslim votes, how much voting took place. If it was 50-60 per cent, then why 60 per cent, why not 90 per cent? A post-mortem of this trend is very important. If the Muslim community does not record a 90-per cent voting, we will suffer a big loss.”Sources said the video is the part of an earlier clip in which Nath was heard cautioning the Muslim clerics against the RSS’ attempts to polarise voters. The Congress had then complained to the Cyber Cell of MP Police, accusing the BJP of trying to tarnish state party chief’s image with a doctored video.The ruling BJP launched a scathing attack on Congress over the issue, saying the party only cared for Muslim appeasement.The video went viral after BJP IT Cell in-charge Amit Malviya uploaded it on his personal Twitter handle on Wednesday. Over 6,600 users watch it in next the few hours and it received hundreds of comments. Later in the day, the BJP vice president Prabhat Jha told the media, “We will complain against the video to the Election Commission.”BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal alleged that the Congress deliberately leaked the video and is now was pointing fingers at the BJP. “They openly put tilak on the forehead and behind close doors indulge in Muslim vote bank politics,” Agrawal said.However, Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta justified Nath’s statement saying the party usually urges for maximum voter turnout from leaders who attend the meetings. “The BJP has failed on all the developmental indicators so its indulging in all this,” Gupta said.The Madhya Pradesh polls to the 230-member state assembly are slated for November 28 and counting of votes will be held on December 11.