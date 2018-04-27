English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Big Relief for Panneerselvam as Madras HC Dismisses DMK Plea to Disqualify 11 AIADMK MLAs
The DMK had moved the plea in the Madras High Court to dismiss the AIADMK MLAs for defying the party whip during a no-confidence vote in February 2017.
File photo of Tamil Nadu Deputy CM O Panneerselvam.
Chennai: In a big relief for the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a plea to dismiss 11 MLAs, including Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, for defying the party whip during a no-confidence vote in February 2017.
The petition filed by the opposition DMK had sought the disqualification of the 11 MLAs and cited an affidavit submitted by Panneerselvam to the Election Commission.
The court had earlier reserved its order after recording written statements from the petitioner, Speaker, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and the 10 MLAs.
Panneerselvam had opposed the DMK’s plea saying the whip was issued only to the 122 MLAs, who were being ‘secured’ in a resort ahead of the trust vote
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
