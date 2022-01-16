Big Setback for TMC in Goa as Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco Quits Within a Month of Joining Party

In a major setback for the TMC, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco submitted his resignation with immediate effect on Sunday weeks after he joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party ahead of the Goa Assembly polls scheduled for February 14.

Reginaldo was MLA from Curtorim and former working president of Congress before he resigned as a member of the state Legislative Assembly and joined the TMC on December 21.

He did not give any reason in the letter that he sent to Banerjee informing her about his decision to leave TMC. Meanwhile, BJP-turned-Congress leader Micheal Lobo invited Lourenco to return to the Congress.

(With PTI inputs)

