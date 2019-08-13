Take the pledge to vote

Big Win for BJP as All 10 MLAs From Sikkim Democratic Front Join Party

The 10 MLAs joined the party in the presence of BJP working president JP Nadda and general secretary Ram Madhav.

Updated:August 13, 2019, 12:54 PM IST
10 MLAs of Sikkim Democratic Front joined the BJP on Tuesday.
In a big feat for the BJP in Sikkim, All MLAs of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), except former Sikkim chief minister and SDF chief, Pawan Kumar Chamling, joined the saffron party on Tuesday.

The 10 MLAs joined the party in the presence of BJP working president JP Nadda and general secretary Ram Madhav.

Pawan Kumar Chamling has been one of the longest serving chief ministers of the state.

