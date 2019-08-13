Big Win for BJP as All 10 MLAs From Sikkim Democratic Front Join Party

In a big feat for the BJP in Sikkim, All MLAs of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), except former Sikkim chief minister and SDF chief, Pawan Kumar Chamling, joined the saffron party on Tuesday.

The 10 MLAs joined the party in the presence of BJP working president JP Nadda and general secretary Ram Madhav.

Pawan Kumar Chamling has been one of the longest serving chief ministers of the state.

