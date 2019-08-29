Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bigger Role in Store for Aditya Thackeray in Next BJP-Shiv Sena Govt, Says Devendra Fadnavis

'I am happy that Aditya Thackeray is thinking of fighting these elections. I see him as a very bright person. He works hard,' Fadnavis said.

Vinaya Deshpande | CNN-News18@vinivdvc

Updated:August 29, 2019, 6:46 PM IST
File photo of Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has hinted that a major role might be in the offing for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aditya Thackeray if the BJP-Sena combine comes to power in the 2019 Assembly elections.

"He will definitely have a role. Along with Uddhav, he has been active in the Shiv Sena for many years. His role is increasing now. Later, when our government is formed, he should play a major role is what I feel," Fadnavis told CNN-News18 during his Mahajanadesh Yatra.

The statement assumes significance given that the CM has been facing tremendous internal pressure from the state BJP to fight the upcoming elections alone. Some senior BJP leaders had also recently hinted that the party may go solo.

But putting a stop to the speculation, Fadnavis told News18 that the alliance will definitely continue.

Asked about Aditya Thackeray's emergence as a young leader, he said, "I am happy that Aditya Thackeray is thinking of fighting these elections. I see him as a very bright person. He works hard, tries to understand the issues and tries to bring forth solutions. He is sensitive. I think he has been groomed well. He can also handle the party's leadership in the future. Uddhav ji is handling that responsibility very well today, after Balasaheb. Aditya is helping the party connect with the youth."

When asked if he will take Aditya under his wings, Fadnavis said with a laugh, "That is something they will have to decide. We don't have wings. We aren't that big. But I will be happy if he works with us."

The 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly will go to the polls in the next two months.

