Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bihar Assembly Adjourned as Oppn Demands Health Minister's Resignation Over Encephalitis Deaths

Despite Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary's insistance that the House had dealt with the issue, RJD leader Lalit Yadav demanded Health Minister Mangal Pandey's resignation for children's deaths in Muzzafarpur due to AES.

PTI

Updated:July 2, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bihar Assembly Adjourned as Oppn Demands Health Minister's Resignation Over Encephalitis Deaths
Children showing symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome under treatment at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur. (PTI)
Loading...

Patna: Bihar Assembly was adjourned on Tuesday as the opposition parties shouted slogans demanding the resignation of Health minister Mangal Pandey over the deaths of more than 150 children due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in the state.

As the House assembled at 11 am for its business, RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) leader Lalit Yadav demanded the resignation of the Health minister holding him responsible for children’s deaths in Muzaffarpur and other parts of the state due to AES.

Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary asked the opposition leaders that the House already had a debate on the issue on Monday, followed by the state government's reply on the issue.

Choudhary said that he had allowed the adjournment motion on the important issue of children's deaths from AES but it seemed that you (opposition MLAs) are adamant on the resignation of the minister by disrupting the House proceedings.

The opposition MLAs did not pay heed to the Speaker's request to let the House carry out its normal business of Question Hour and rushed to the well of the House raising slogans against Health minister Mangal Pandey and demanding his resignation.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Shravan Kumar also said that the state government gave the reply after the debate on Monday. Health minister and Chief Minister also spoke during government's reply on Monday and now they (opposition) just want disrupt the proceedings of the House and don't want to let the members raise the issues of public importance.

They should go to their chair and raise the issue in the zero hour, Kumar said but commotion continued in the House for 15 minutes after which the Speaker adjourned the House till 2 PM (post lunch session).

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram