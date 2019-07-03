Take the pledge to vote

Bihar Assembly Adjourned Till 2pm Amid Ruckus by RJD MLAs

RJD MLAs insisted on the debate on the state's law and order and rushed into the well of the House, raising anti-government slogans and creating ruckus, after which the Speaker adjourned the House.

PTI

July 3, 2019, 4:21 PM IST
The issue of f RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's absence was raised by JD(U) chief whip Ratnesh Sadao.
Patna: The Bihar Assembly was adjourned till 2pm on Wednesday amid pandemonium by RJD members seeking debate on the alleged deterioration of law and order in the state through an adjournment motion.

As the House assembled at 11am, RJD member Lalit Kumar Yadav informed Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary that he has submitted

notice for an adjournment motion, for a debate on the law and order in the state, by suspending Question Hour.

The Speaker told the RJD leader that he has received the notice for the adjournment motion, which Yadav could raise after the completion of the Question Hour.

"This is a long session during which you can raise the issue. It can also be raised during a three-hour debate on the home department's budget for 2019-20," Choudhary said. After the completion of the Question Hour, the Speaker rejected the RJD MLA's adjournment motion on the ground that it did not follow the rules of business of the House.

Lalit Yadav and his party members insisted on the debate and rushed into the well of the House, raising anti-government slogans and creating ruckus, after which the Speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Leader of the opposition in the Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was not present in the House for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday. The issue of his absence was raised by JD(U) chief whip Ratnesh Sada saying, "Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has been absent in the House for past three days."​

