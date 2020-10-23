In the last week of campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address election rallies in Bihar's Bhagalpur on Friday.

PM is scheduled to hold three rallies in Sasaram, Gaya, and Bhagalpur, starting his campaign for the state assembly election, the first phase of which is scheduled on October 28. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will join Modi at the rallies in Dehri and Bhagalpur.

Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, will address two rallies on Friday — at Hisua in Nawada and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur. Tejashwi Yadav-the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan accompanied by Shaktisinh Gohil and other senior party leaders will join Rahul Gandhi at the rallies.

PM Modi will address 12 rallies in the state. On October 28, in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, and Patna. On November 3, he will hold rallies in Chhapra, East Champaran, and Samastipur along with West Champaran, Saharsa, and Araria.

“Tomorrow I will get an opportunity to be with my brothers and sisters from Bihar. I will address rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. During this time, I will put the development agenda of the NDA in front of the people and ask for blessings for their alliance,” Narendra Modi tweeted.

On Thursday, BJP released its election manifesto where the party promised free Covid-19 vaccine (once approved) for everyone, and 19 lakh jobs among other poll promises.

However, the manifesto has triggered a ‘vaccine for vote’ debate. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the party and tweeted, “GOI just announced India’s Covid access strategy. Kindly refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when you will get it, along with a hoard of false promises.”

The BJP and the Janata Dal (United) have agreed to a 121-122 seat-sharing formula for the 243-member assembly in Bihar which will be held in three phases - October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.