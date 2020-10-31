Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: 60 Scams Under Nitish Kumar's Rule, PM Modi Counted 33 of These Five Years Ago, Says Tejashwi

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has alleged that 60 scams worth Rs 30,000 crore have taken place under CM Nitish Kumar’s tenure so far, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself counted 33 of these scams five years ago when the BJP and JD(U) were rivals during the 2015 assembly elections. The scams, Tejashwi further alleged, pertain to paddy, toilet construction and scholarships.
With the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections slated to be held next week in 94 segments, both the ruling Janata Dal-United of the National Democratic Alliance and the opposition RJD of the Grand Alliance will have to sweat it out as they face a tough battle to retain their respective seats.
Nitish Will Not Be in Power Again: Tejashwi | When asked if CM Nitish Kumar is fighting polls under PM Modi's face/image, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, I do not want to comment on it. He (Nitish) has lost his credibility; After first phase, the message is clear that BJP and Nitish will not be in power again.
Voting in the three-phase election for Bihar's 243-member Assembly will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.
Oct 31, 2020 10:07 (IST)
Ready for Open Debate With BJP: Tejashwi | 'Padayi, Kamayi, Sichai, Dawai' are the real issues of Bihar on which Nitish Kumar never speaks. We're thinking of making present and future better but CM wants to keep referring to the past. We're ready for an open debate with BJP President JP Nadda also: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
Oct 31, 2020 9:36 (IST)
RECAP | Bihar Congress leaders met Governor Phagu Chauhan yesterday and demanded dismissal of the Nitish Kumar government in the midst of the ongoing state assembly polls, holding it responsible for the firing in Munger during a Durga Puja event that claimed a life. Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president Madan Mohan Jha submitted the memorandum to the governor at the Raj Bhavan demanding dismissal of the Nitish Kumar government. The memorandum said that CM Nitish Kumar instead of ensuring justice for the people of Munger actually protected the superintendent of police and district magistrate who are responsible for the incident, he said.
During the 2010 Bihar assembly elections, chief minister Nitish Kumar had not allowed the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi to campaign in the state. Ten years later, facing acerbic disparagements from…
Oct 31, 2020 8:15 (IST)
Free WiFi Spot in Every Village: Prasad | PM Modi had announced on August 15 that in the next 1,000 days, optical fibre internet will be brought to 6 lakh villages across the country. The prime minister started the initiative on September 21 from Bihar to connect its 45,945 villages through optical fibre. Of these 45,945, survey has been completed in 27,012 villages. In remaining villages, it'll be completed by November. 6,000 km of optical fibre has already been sent to villages for installation. It'll be done in the next six months. Every village will have WiFi spot, free for a year: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna yesterday.
Oct 31, 2020 8:08 (IST)
Scams Worth Rs 30K Cr Under Nitish Govt: Tejashwi | During CM Nitish Kumar's rule, 60 big scams worth Rs 30,000 crore have occurred so far, out of which 33 scams were counted by PM Narendra Modi himself, five years ago. There have been thousands of crores of scams including creation scam, paddy scam, toilet scam and scholarship scam, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
आदरणीय नीतीश जी के शासनकाल में अब तक 30 हज़ार करोड़ के 60 बड़े घोटाले हुए है इनमें से 33 तो माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी आज से 5 वर्ष पूर्व स्वयं गिना रहे थे। खुद सुनिए..
उसके बाद सृजन घोटाला, धान घोटाला, शौचालय घोटाला, छात्रवृति घोटाले सहित हज़ारों करोड़ के अन्य घोटाले हुए है। pic.twitter.com/qlesTUUVb1
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and former party vice-president Nivedita Singh will hold election campaigns at Semra Tola Stadium in Turakoulia, Harisiddhi Assembly at 11:50 am, Patori High School in Hanumannagar, Bahadurpur Assembly at 1:15 pm, and Shivanandan Smarak High School in Panchdevari, Kuchayakot at 2:45 pm.
Oct 31, 2020 7:52 (IST)
State Health Minister Mangal Pandey and Legislative Councilor Samrat Chaudhary will hold public meetings at 12:00 pm at Lehji Mathia Maidan in Daroda, Siwan, at 1:05 pm at Premchand High School in Goriakothi, Siwan, at 2:10 pm at Majha High School Play Ground, in Barauli, Gopalganj, at 3:50 pm at Salera High School in Khajouli, Madhubani.
Oct 31, 2020 7:46 (IST)
CM, Dy CM to Hold Public Meet at Danapur | Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi will hold public meetings at 11:00 am at Bakharpur High School Ground in Bakharpur, at 12:30 pm in Ramnath Baba Natyakala Maidan, Bhagalpur, and will hold a road show at 1:40 pm in Bhagalpur. At 6:00 pm, he will hold another public meeting in Danapur along with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Oct 31, 2020 7:44 (IST)
BJP National General Secretary and in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will address public meetings at 10:30 am in Kala Diyara in Bakhtiyarpur, at 11:50 am in GMRD College, Mohanpur Maidan, at 1:05 pm at Kabir Chowk in Mohanpur and will hold a roadshow in Hajipur Assembly at 2:45 pm.
Oct 31, 2020 7:38 (IST)
State BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal and Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' will address public meetings at Ambedkar Bus Padav in Raxaul at 10:25 am, Motilal High School in Betia at 11:35 am, Nautan Block at 12:45 pm, Simri Dumri Stadium in Gunaha Ramnagar at 2:00 pm and Railway Middle School in Narkatiaganj City at 3:10 pm.
Oct 31, 2020 7:23 (IST)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey will address public meetings at Govind Das High School at 10:55 am in Gopalganj distict, 12:30 pm at Godhana Stadium in Saran, 1:55 pm at Roopas Mahaji High School in Bakhtiyarpur and Pitamber High School in Vishunpura at 3:20 pm.
Oct 31, 2020 7:18 (IST)
Observers' No to Repolling in 71 Seats | Observers have not recommended repolling in any of the 71 seats that went to polls in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections on October 28, sources in the Election Commission said. State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) H R Srinivas, in his report based on inputs provided by returning officers and district election officers, has also concluded that repolling was not required in any of the seats. General observers conducted post-poll scrutiny of all the 71 seats in the presence of candidates/political parties and concluded: "The polling process was completed on poll day peacefully and in accordance with statutory instructions in all the 31,371 polling booths spread across 71 constituencies in 16 districts of the state".
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav during the second leg of campaign for Bihar assembly polls, at Paru in Muzaffarpur district, on October 30, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Bihar election date 2020: Elections for 243 Assembly seats is to be held in three phases. Polling for 71 seats already took place on October 28. Voting for 94 seats will be done on November 3 and the remaining 78 seats on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.
The RJD has fielded 56 candidates in the second phase of elections, wherein it is in direct contest with the BJP on 27 seats and with the ally turned foe JD-U on 25 seats. The BJP is contesting 46 seats and the JD-U 43 seats. The prestige of 27 MLAs of the Grand Alliance is on stake in the November 3 elections.
On the line will be the political future of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav from Raghopur seat and Tej Pratap from Hassanpur seat in Samastipur district.
In the 2015 elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal of Lalu Prasad had bagged 33 of these seats, the JD-U 30 and the Congress seven whereas the NDA had won only 22 seats. However, a lot of water has since flown down the rivers ever since. New political permutations and combinations have come into play in 2020 as compared to the 2015 polls.
Five years ago, Nitish Kumar's JD-U fought the elections in alliance with the RJD and the Congress, whereas the NDA had Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) in its camp.
In this poll fray, the JD-U has moved to the NDA camp, the LJP is fighting its own battle and the RLSP is a part of the Grand Democratic Secular Front.
Other prominent faces in the fray in the second phase are RJD leaders Alok Kumar Mehta from Ujiyarpur and Shailesh Kumar from Bihpur, former parliamentarian Anand Mohan's son Chetan Anand from Sheohar, former parliamentarian Rama Singh's wife Beena Singh from Mahnar, and Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv from Bankipur.
So, even as a tough task seems ahead for the RJD to repeat its 2015 performance in the absence of JD-U by its side, leaders of the JD-U along with the BJP are also sweating it out to wrest the initiative from Tejashwi's party. As both alliances slog to woo voters ahead of the November 3 elections, only time will tell who succeeded in this political game.