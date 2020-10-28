News18 Logo

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: 2 IEDs Recovered in Aurangabad; Reports of EVM Malfunction as Polling Begins for Phase 1

News18.com | October 28, 2020, 8:14 IST
Event Highlights

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Polling began in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar today in the first phase of three-phase elections amid tight security and Covid-19 guidelines in place. Of the nearly 2.15 crore electors eligible to exercise the franchise, 1.12 crore are male, 1.01 crore female and 599 are categorised as third gender, according to data provided by the Election Commission. Guidelines have been issued by the Commission for safe conduct of the electoral exercise in the midst of the raging COVID-19 pandemic. These guidelines include lowering the maximum number of voters for a polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000, staggering of polling hours and extending postal ballot facility for those above 80. Besides, sanitisation of electronic voting machines, wearing of masks and other protective gear by polling personnel and the availability of thermal scanner, hand sanitiser, soap and water has also to be ensured at polling stations.

The candidates in the fray in the first phase include 952 men and 114 women. As many as 33 of the constituencies going to polls in the first phase have been declared as sensitive or hypersensitive constituencies, the poll panel said. It said 31,371 polling stations have been set up in this phase and as many Electronic Voting Machines and Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines will be used. Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar told PTI-Bhasha that security forces have been deployed in adequate strength at all polling stations and the buildings housing them. The local police has also been used to supplement the paramilitary forces wherever required, he said, adding the services of home guard jawans will also be taken at polling stations for works like maintaining the queue. He said that as a precautionary measure, all security personnel deployed on poll duty have been given a coronavirus kit which has a face mask, gloves, a face shield and sanitisers.
Oct 28, 2020 8:14 (IST)

In Picture | Union Minister Giriraj Singh casts his vote in Lakhisarai's Barhaiya.

Oct 28, 2020 8:11 (IST)

Many booths in Lakhisarai's Suryagarha were malfunction due to which voting couldn't start. Similarly, voting couldn't start in Sararam's Dinara, Aurangabad and Gaya.

Oct 28, 2020 8:08 (IST)

PM Modi Appeals Voters to Follow Covid-19 Measures | Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters in Bihar to take Covid-19 precautionary measures. He appealed the voters to case their votes using facial mask and social distancing.

Oct 28, 2020 8:04 (IST)

Polling could not began in Sheikhpura's booth no 71 after EVM was malfunction. Voting also delayed in Jahanbad's Ghoshi assembly seat in booth no 15. Similar problems were reported from Jamui.

Oct 28, 2020 8:01 (IST)

Giriraj Singh Casts Vote from Barhaiya | Union Minister Giriraj Singh cast his vote in Lakhisarai's Barhaiya. EVM malfunction reported from Gaya, Arwal and mnay other booths.

Oct 28, 2020 7:59 (IST)

8 Sensitive Districts in First Phase | The first phase of polling for 71 constituencies and includes sensitive and Naxal-hit areas such as Rohtas, Kaimur, Jahanabad, Bhojpur, Gaya, Nawada, Nalanda and Munger. In order to take precautions the authorities have seized illegal weapons, liquor and taken bonds from historysheeters.

Oct 28, 2020 7:55 (IST)

1,066 Candidates on 71 Seats | Voting begins in Gaya. The first phase of Bihar assembly elections is underway as 1,066 candidates contest on 71 seats.

Oct 28, 2020 7:52 (IST)

Security measures have been boost up in Aurangabad after IED bob was recovered near Dhibra police station area. The area has been put on alert.

Oct 28, 2020 7:50 (IST)

Voting stopped after EVM malfunction in Belhar assembly on polling booth no 60. Similar incidents were reported from Jamui assembly seat where EVM malfunction was reported from booth no 287.

Oct 28, 2020 7:42 (IST)

Voting begins in Jahanabad. Voting stopped in Sheikhpura area in booth no 64 after EVM malfunction.

Oct 28, 2020 7:37 (IST)

EVM Malfunction Reported in Arwal, Nayagaon | EVM malfunction reported in Arwal Booth No-212. Faulty EVM led to delay in voting in Nayagaon too.

Oct 28, 2020 7:33 (IST)

Tejashwi Yadav Makes Employment Pitch | RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said if voted to power he will raise the upper age limit for all categories of the BPSC aspirants, and also asserted his government will spend 22 per cent of the states budget on education. At his partys "Naukari Samwad" programme here, he also slammed the Centre for "privatising" every other sector in the country and said if voted to power he will end privatisation in Bihar. Tejashwi, who has been declared as the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition Grand Alliance, has been building up his poll campaign on the plank of jobs after announcing that if voted to power they would approve 10 lakh jobs in the government in the very first cabinet of the new government.

Oct 28, 2020 7:32 (IST)

Chirag Paswan's Video Triggers Controversy | A purported video of LJP president Chirag Paswan rehearsing for a video message a day after the death of his father, one of the foremost Dalit leaders Bihar produced after Jagjivan Ram, has gone viral. The 37-year-old LJP chief, embarrassed over the development that came less than 24 hours before Bihar votes in the first phase of assembly polls, reacted with indignation and accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of "stooping so low", suggesting that he suspected the JD(U) president's hand in the damaging video. In the nearly two-minute clip, shot before he got his head tonsured as a sign of bereavement, the Jamui MP can be seen standing in front of a garlanded portrait of his late father, donning white clothes worn as part of mourning.

Oct 28, 2020 7:28 (IST)

Covid-19 Measures Taken | These guidelines include lowering the maximum number of voters for a polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000, staggering of polling hours and extending postal ballot facility for those above 80. Besides, sanitisation of electronic voting machines, wearing of masks and other protective gear by polling personnel and the availability of thermal scanner, hand sanitiser, soap and water has also to be ensured at polling stations.

Oct 28, 2020 7:26 (IST)

HIGHLIGHT | Polling began in 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar in the first phase of three-phase elections amid tight security and Covid-19 guidelines in place. Of the nearly 2.15 crore electors eligible to exercise the franchise, 1.12 crore are male, 1.01 crore female and 599 are categorised as third gender, according to data provided by the Election Commission. Guidelines have been issued by the Commission for safe conduct of the electoral exercise in the midst of the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

Oct 28, 2020 7:20 (IST)

READ | Caste, Jobs, Black Magic: Excess of Confusing Narratives as Bihar Votes in Phase 1 of Assembly Polls Today

Opinion polls show a clear lead for the ruling NDA. But, in Bihar, the pre-poll surveys have often differed with the post-poll results.

Oct 28, 2020 7:20 (IST)

UPDATE | As the polling in the first phase of elections in Bihar is underway, two Improvised explosive devices were recovered and defused by Central Reserve Police Force from Aurangabad's Dhibra area today.

Oct 28, 2020 7:16 (IST)

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says that people in Bihar will vote for better future, education, health, employment and development. He appealed voters to come out and vote. 71 seats go to polls in the Bihar election for the first phase today.

Oct 28, 2020 7:13 (IST)

Giriraj Singh Reaches Polling Booth in Barhaiya | Union Minister Giriraj Singh reaches polling booth no 33 in Barhaiya to cast his vote. The voting machine had registered some issues, later the EVM machine was changed.

Oct 28, 2020 7:10 (IST)

Voting Begins in Rohtas District | Polling begins on 7 assembly seats in Rohtas district. Voting has started in Chenari, Sararam, Kargahar, Dinara, Nokha, Dihri and Karakat seats. There are 3,212 polling booth in Rohtas.

Oct 28, 2020 7:07 (IST)

Polling on First Phase in Bihar Today | Around 6,000 polling booths are being perceived as sensitive and highly-sensitive in Bihar where elections are scheduled for the first phase of assembly polls on October 28. Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar said that of the total 31,380 booths, as many as 6,000 are sensitive or highly sensitive. Polling will start from Wednesday morning at 7 am and is scheduled to continue till 6 PM.

People line up to vote at a polling booth in Bihar.

He said special security arrangements have been made for the Naxal-affected areas. Most of the state's Naxal-hit areas are going to polls in the first phase, he said. The administration will keep an aerial vigil also and one helicopter will be used for the purpose, he said. Announcing the election schedule for the 243-member assembly on September 25, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said that polls will open as usual at 7 am but the voting hour will be extended by one hour until 6 pm, except in the Left Wing Extremism affected areas, so that COVID-19 patients can vote in the last hour of the day.

"Bihar assembly polls will be one of the biggest elections globally to be held during prevailing COVID-19 situation," Arora had said.

