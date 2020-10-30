Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Munger Firing an Attack on Hindutva But Guv and BJP Silent, Says Shiv Sena

WATCH | As far as the question of population is concerned, that is decided only after the census and that decision is not in our hands. We would like that reservation should be proportionate to caste population, there is no second opinion about it: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during his election rally yesterday.
