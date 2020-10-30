News18 Logo

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Munger Firing an Attack on Hindutva But Guv and BJP Silent, Says Shiv Sena

News18.com | October 30, 2020, 10:08 IST
Event Highlights

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: The Shiv Sena has termed the Munger firing incident as an “attack on Hindutva” and questioned the alleged silence of the Bihar Governor and BJP leaders on it. “If such an incident were to happen in Maharashtra, West Bengal or Rajasthan, governors and BJP leaders would have demanded President's Rule,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said chief minister Nitish Kumar has ruined the present and future of two generations in the state. “Nitish knows that he has ruined the present and future of two generations with the collapse of education, health, industry during his 15-year rule in Bihar. So he never speaks about unemployment, jobs, factories, investment and migration,” Tejashwi said.
Oct 30, 2020 10:08 (IST)

WATCH | As far as the question of population is concerned, that is decided only after the census and that decision is not in our hands. We would like that reservation should be proportionate to caste population, there is no second opinion about it: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during his election rally yesterday.

Oct 30, 2020 9:53 (IST)

In Pics | Bihar Elections 2020: Major Political Parties Hold Rallies To Woo Voters

Voting in the three-phase election for Bihar's 243-member Assembly will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

Oct 30, 2020 9:30 (IST)

Proper Security Deployment for Tejashwi: RJD | There is a of lack of security arrangements being provided to Tejashwi Yadav in his rallies and the Election Commission should ensure proper security deployment for him: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Oct 30, 2020 9:16 (IST)

CM to Campaign Across 3 Districts | Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will address election campaigns in five constituencies across three districts in the state today -- Parbatta and Khagaria constituencies in Khagaria district, Belsand and Runni Saidpur constituencies in Sitamarhi district and Sheohar constituency -- starting at 10:50 am.

Oct 30, 2020 8:54 (IST)

READ | Will Ensure BJP's Dream to Expand Footprints in East India Ends in Bihar: Sachin Pilot

He also said that the Grand Alliance is now setting agenda for Bihar's development as its promise of sanctioning 10 lakh government jobs at the first cabinet meeting after coming to power.

Oct 30, 2020 8:35 (IST)

READ | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2: How to Get Voter ID by Name, EPIC Number in Voters' List at nvsp.in

As voting for the second phase is scheduled on November 3, electorates must be wondering how they can search their voter ID. For that, they just need to go to National Voters’ Service Portal (NVSP) at…

Oct 30, 2020 8:19 (IST)

CM Ruined Present, Future of 2 Generations: Tejashwi | CM Nitish Nitish knows that he has ruined the present and future of two generations with the collapse of education, health, industry during his 15 years of rule in Bihar, so he never speaks about unemployment, jobs, factories, investment and migration. Should he not speak on these issues?, says RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav.

Oct 30, 2020 8:01 (IST)

READ | Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Nitish Kumar Supports Population-proportionate Reservation

Though in his speech Thursday, Kumar did not specify if he was talking about caste-based census data, he has often demanded the 2021 census brings out that data. He has on several occasion in the past…

Oct 30, 2020 7:47 (IST)

READ | 55.69 Percent Voter Turnout in 1st Phase of Bihar Assembly Elections: EC

In the 2015 assembly elections, the turnout was 54.94 per cent in the corresponding constituencies. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls — with the same assembly seats mapped to parliamentary seats — the…

Oct 30, 2020 7:31 (IST)

We've brought electricity to every house. If we're given a chance again, we'll install solar street lights in every village. You can switch off your bulbs but the entire village will stay illuminated entire night. It'll be done by the state government. Between 1990 to 2005, only 95,000 people were given jobs. In our administration, over 6 Lakhs jobs were given; besides this many others were enrolled in other services: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna yesterday.

Oct 30, 2020 7:18 (IST)

BJP National President JP Nadda will address public rallies today at 12 noon at Khamhar College Ground in Begusarai and at 3:15 pm at Gandhi Maidan in Siwan (Bihar). 

Oct 30, 2020 7:13 (IST)

Rajnath Singh to Address 4 Public Meets | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address four public meetings in Bihar today -- Pirpainti at 11:45 am, Bachhawara at 12:55 pm, Kesariya at 2:25 pm and Raghopur at 3:35 pm.

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Munger Firing an Attack on Hindutva But Guv and BJP Silent, Says Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (File photo: PTI)

Bihar yesterday recorded 55.69 per cent turnout in voting for first phase of elections, with nearly 2.15 crore eligible voters exercising their franchise. According to the Election Commission, as compared to the corresponding assembly segments which went to poll in the 2015 state elections and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the turnout this time was higher.

In the 2015 assembly elections, the turnout was 54.94 per cent in the corresponding constituencies. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls -- with the same assembly seats mapped to parliamentary seats -- the turnout was 53.54 per cent. "So, the turnout in phase one is higher than both Assembly and Lok Sabha elections," a spokesperson said on Thursday while issuing the final figures for the first of the three-phase polls.

The next phase of polling will be held on November 3 and the final phase is on November 7. A total of 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar spread across 16 districts went to polls on Wednesday in the first phase amid tight security and with COVID-19 guidelines in place. Of the nearly 2.15 crore electors eligible to exercise the franchise, 1.12 crore are male, 1.01 crore female and 599 are categorised as third gender, according to data provided by the Election Commission.

