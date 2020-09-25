Bihar Assembly Election Dates to be Announced By Election Commission At 12.30pm

The Election Commission of India will announce the dates for the assembly elections in Bihar at 12.30 pm on Friday. This will be the first state election to be held in India since the beginning of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The elections are likely to be held in mid-October, in more than one phase because of Covid-19 precautions. Bihar has to elect a new 243-member assembly by November 29.

Along with the assembly polls, the Election Commission has also decided to hold 65 pending by-elections to fill vacancies in various assemblies and one in Lok Sabha. The bypolls were deferred due to excessive rains and the pandemic.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who leads a coalition with the BJP, will fight for a fourth term in these elections, with the opposition RJD and the Congress challenging him.