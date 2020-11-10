Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: All Eyes on These Five Candidates as Counting of Votes Continues

As the counting of votes is underway in Bihar assembly elections, a lot is at stake for all the political parties and their candidates involved. But there are some seats which are much more significant given the big names fighting it out. Here is a list of five assembly seats the results of which have everyone’s eyes glued. Two of these seats are where two candidates of CM Face are in the fray.

1. Out of the 243 assembly seats in Bihar, one of the most important seats is that of Tejashwi Yadav. In this election, Yadav is contesting from the Raghopur constituency. He is the CM face for the opposition grand alliance led by RJD, so everyone's eyes are on him.

2. The other important seat in the state is Hasanpur as Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting the elections from here. Tej Pratap Yadav had taken the blessings of mother Rabri Devi before filing his nomination for the election.

3. Mokama is another assembly seat to watch as RJD’s strongman Anant Singh is contending to win from here. Singh is the candidate who has the highest number of criminal cases in this election.

4. Bankipore constituency is being contested by Pushpam Priya Choudhary, who is the daughter of JD(U) leader Vinod Chaudhary. But she is not associated with her father’s party and has launched her own Plurals Party. She is up against Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha who is fighting elections on Congress’ ticket. A few hours into counting of votes, Pushpam alleged that the electronic voting machines have been hacked in the state.

5. Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who has floated his Hindustani Awam Morcha, is in the fray from Imamganj assembly constituency. He is up against former assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Chaudhary who is contesting on RJD ticket. Manjhi belongs to the Musahar community and is believed to have influence in the areas around Gaya. Since joining politics, he has contested elections from Fatehpur, Barachatti, Bodh Gaya, Makhdumpur and Imamganj and won.