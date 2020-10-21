Bihar Elections, MP Bypolls 2020 LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar Physically and Mentally Exhausted, Says Tejashwi in Jobs Jibe at CM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar waves at the crowd during an election campaign rally, in Jehanabad, on October 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)



Voting for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 in one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by counting of votes on November 10, as per the Bihar election schedule announced by the Election Commission in September.



Voting for the first phase on October 28 will cover 71 assembly constituencies, while the second-phase voting on November 3 will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting on November 7 will cover 78 assembly seats. Counting of votes for all seats will take place on November 10.



Bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats spread across 12 states will be held on November 3 and 7. While bypolls to 54 assembly seats would be held on November 3, those for one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar and two assembly seats in Manipur would be held on November 7.



The votes for all the bypolls will be counted on November 10, alongside the counting of votes for the general assembly elections in Bihar. However, assembly bypolls in seven seats across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal will not be held in the current election cycle.



While there are two vacancies each in the assemblies of Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, one seat is vacant in the West Bengal legislature. The term of the legislative assemblies of the four states would end on different dates between May and June next year.



Besides the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha bypoll in Bihar, by-elections are being held to 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh. Most of these 28 seats fell vacant when rebel Congress members resigned from the party and the assembly to join the BJP. After the resignations of the Congress members, the Kamal Nath-led government lost majority and the BJP returned to power.