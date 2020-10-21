Bihar Elections, MP Bypolls 2020 LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar Physically and Mentally Exhausted, Says Tejashwi in Jobs Jibe at CM

Bihar Assembly Elections, MP Bypolls 2020 LIVE Updates: The RJD has hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the alleged lack of progress in Bihar under the JD-U regime after 13 of the state’s districts were included in Niti Aayog’s list of most backward districts. Party leader Tejashwi Yadav also alleged that the CM is “physically and mentally exhausted”. In Madhya Pradesh, minister Usha Thakur has courted controversy with her statement on madrasas, alleging that they had “turned J&K into a terror factory”.
Both states will today witness rallies by star campaigners of major parties in the fray. Nitish Kumar, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh are scheduled to hold three rallies each in Bihar, while BJP president JP Nadda will address two. LJP’s Chirag Paswan will release a vision document in Patna. In Madhya Pradesh, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold three rallies in the state.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath forayed into battleground Bihar where he asked people to vote the NDA back to power, drawing upon PM Narendra Modi's mass appeal and the BJPs ability to walk the talk on Ayodhya, Kashmir and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The BJP's star campaigner blazed through three assembly segments with back-to-back rallies on the first day of his campaign in the poll-bound state, commencing his speeches with roars of Vande Mataram and signing off with chants of Jai Shri Ram. Read more
The Election Commission (EC) appointed expenditure monitoring teams have seized cash and other illegal inducements like liquor valued at Rs 35.26 crore. In addition, Rs 79.85 lakh Nepalese currency…
UPDATE | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address 3 rallies today at 12:00 pm. BJP Chief JP Nadda will address 2 rallies in Bihar from 1:00 pm onwards. UP CM Yogi Adityanath will also hold 3 rallies in Bihar from 11:00 am onwards.
Chirag Paswan to Address Rally Today | LJP leader Chirag Paswan will release vision document in Patna at 10:30 am today. The LJP leader will also hold roadshow in Nawada at 4 pm.
UPDATE | The ruling parties JD(U) and BJP are scheduled to address rallies across the state from today. BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi Adityanath and CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan will address rallies today. BJP chief JP Nadda will also address rallies in the state from today. BJP has 30 star campaigners in the Bihar polls.
Tejashwi Challenges Nitish Kumar for Dabate | RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav challenged CM Nitish Kumar to debate on his achievement. Yadav called for debate on the issues concerning the state.
आदरणीय नीतीश जी अपनी किसी एक उपलब्धि पर हमसे खुली बहस करे।
लोकतंत्र की जननी बिहार से Chief Ministerial डिबेट की परंपरा शुरू होनी चाहिए। जनता को डिबेट सुन ऐसा CM चुनना चाहिए जो ऊर्जावान, वैज्ञानिक व तार्किक सोच, नई नीति और नई दिशा के साथ नया बिहार बनाने के लिए दृढ़ संकल्पित हो।
Nitish Kumar Takes Dig at Tejashwi's 10 Lakh Jobs | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Tuesday mocked Tejashwi Yadav's promise of approving 10 lakh jobs if his party came to power, and asked will money for the purpose come from the jail or will it be done through fake notes. Kumar highlighted dismal track record of the RJD's past government and appealed to the people not to get "misled" by their "pralobhan" (temptation). "These days many people are saying they will give this many jobs. But from where will they bring the money for the purpose? Will they bring it from the jail or will they do it through fake notes," Kumar said.
The Mokama assembly segment promises an interesting battle with two contrasting personalities as the main contenders, one of them the sitting MLA for whom things have come a full circle in a span of five years. Rajiv Lochan Singh, a frail, soft-spoken 66-year-old who has been associated with the ’Sangh Parivar’ for decades and is making his electoral debut as a candidate of CM Nitish Kumars JD(U), looks like an unlikely challenger to Anant Kumar Singh, seeking re-election for the fifth consecutive time.
Bridge and rail projects over rivers hold significant importance in Bihar as 6 major rivers crisscross major transport routes between districts hindering rural and infrastructural development.
A total of 1,464 candidates are in the fray for the second phase of polling to 94 assembly seats in Bihar after 46 people withdrew their candidature. Altogether 1,698 people filed their nominations for the November 3 elections, and poll authorities found those of 1,510 candidates valid after scrutiny. Darauli assembly constituency has the lowest number of candidates at four, while the highest of 27 people are in the fray in Maharajganj seat.
WATCH | A pair of slippers was hurled at Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav at a public rally in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Tuesday. In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, Yadav can be seen sitting on the dais flanked by some leaders when footwear is flung at him from the crowd.
Chirag Paswan touches Nitish Kumar's feets as the CM arrived to attend prayer and tribute meeting for Ram Vilas Paswan and Brahmabhoj event which were organized in LJP's state office. Tejashwi Yadav also attended the event. CM Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan are contesting against each other the clash between the two parties is evident as Paswan publicly opposed Kumar for the CM candidate.
Rajnath Singh to Address Rallies Today | Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address more than 18 rallies over six days in poll-bound Bihar, his office said Monday. Singh, a former president of the party, will address a rally each in Badh, Nokha and Aurangabad on October 21, and in Banka, Barhara and Ramgarh on October 22. Rajnath Singh will address 6 rallies in Bihar in the first two days starting from today.
कल बिहार में चुनाव प्रचार के लिए पटना पहुँचूँगा।पहले दौर में दो दिनों में छह चुनावी जनसभाओं को सम्बोधित करूँगा।
२१ अक्टूबर को कहलगाँव, बरहरा और चैनपुर की जनसभाओं के बाद अगले दिन यानि २२ अक्टूबर को बाढ़, नोखा एवं औरंगाबाद विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में जनसभाओं को सम्बोधित करूँगा।
Zero Package in Five Years: Congress | Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala claimed that works worth only Rs 1,559 crore, out of the special package of Rs 1.25 lakh crore announced by PM Modi in 2015 for Bihar, were completed in five years making it a "zero package". In the run-up to the Bihar Assembly polls in 2015, the prime minister had announced a mega economic package of Rs 1.25 lakh crore in central funds for the state. Terming PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar as 'jumlebaz' (who gives false promises) and 'dhokhebaz' (betrayer) respectively, Surjewala alleged in a press conference here that that the two leaders have provided a 'nakara raj' (worthless government) to the people of the state.
CM Yogi Starts Campaign in Bihar | UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday started his poll campaign for Bihar election and urged the people of Bihar to vote his development-oriented counterpart Nitish Kumar back to power, while underscoring that the BJP, an alliance partner, has fulfilled its promises on emotive issues like Ayodhya, Kashmir and Pakistan. CM Yogi also sought to strike a chord with the people of Bihar by reminding them "when millions of migrants were forced to flee Delhi by the AAP government, we in UP received them with warm water to wash their tired feet and freshly prepared food to nourish their bodies before they undertook the onward journey back home".
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar waves at the crowd during an election campaign rally, in Jehanabad, on October 20, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Voting for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 in one of the biggest elections globally during the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by counting of votes on November 10, as per the Bihar election schedule announced by the Election Commission in September.
Voting for the first phase on October 28 will cover 71 assembly constituencies, while the second-phase voting on November 3 will cover 94 seats. The third phase of voting on November 7 will cover 78 assembly seats. Counting of votes for all seats will take place on November 10.
Bypolls to one Lok Sabha and 56 assembly seats spread across 12 states will be held on November 3 and 7. While bypolls to 54 assembly seats would be held on November 3, those for one Lok Sabha seat in Bihar and two assembly seats in Manipur would be held on November 7.
The votes for all the bypolls will be counted on November 10, alongside the counting of votes for the general assembly elections in Bihar. However, assembly bypolls in seven seats across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal will not be held in the current election cycle.
While there are two vacancies each in the assemblies of Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, one seat is vacant in the West Bengal legislature. The term of the legislative assemblies of the four states would end on different dates between May and June next year.
Besides the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha bypoll in Bihar, by-elections are being held to 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh. Most of these 28 seats fell vacant when rebel Congress members resigned from the party and the assembly to join the BJP. After the resignations of the Congress members, the Kamal Nath-led government lost majority and the BJP returned to power.