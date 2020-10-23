Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: Modi, Rahul Gandhi Hit Campaign Trail Today Amid Uproar Over BJP's Free Vaccine Promise

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: The political temperature in Bihar is set to rise dramatically today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi take the poll stage to address a series of rallies. Modi will address three rallies at Dehri-on Sone (Rohtas district), Gaya and Bhagalpur, while Gandhi will address two rallies at Hisua in Nawada and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will likely join Modi at the rallies in Dehri and Bhagalpur. In Gaya, JD-U leader in the Lok Sabha Rajiv Ranjan Singh Lallan will share the dais with Modi along with former chief minister and president of Hindustani Awam Morcha Jitan Ram Manjhi. Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan, will join Gandhi at Hisua. In Kahalgaon, the former Congress president will be accompanied by Shaktisinh Gohil and other senior party leaders.
False Statistics: Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hits out the BJP government and says whether it is coronavirus or unemployment, the whole country is troubled by false statistics, and requests all to get together at his rallies in Bihar today to get rid of 'lie and misrule'.
‘तुम्हारे दावों में बिहार का मौसम गुलाबी है मगर ये आंकड़े झूठे हैं ये दावा किताबी है।’
कोरोना हो या बेरोज़गारी, झूठे आँकड़ों से पूरा देश परेशान है।
आज बिहार में आपके बीच रहूँगा। आइए, इस झूठ और कुशासन से पीछा छुड़ाएँ।
Congress leader Kapil Sibal hits out at the BJP over its promise of free Covid-19 vaccine to the people of Bihar and questions if residents of other states are not the people of India. Sibal also demands the Election Commission to step in.
Bihar Assembly Elections
The Ultimate Poll Promise Jumla :
Free vaccine against COVID-19 for residents of Bihar
No vaccine in sight
But why for Bihar residents only ?
Are residents of other states not residents of India ?
JD(U) manifesto also referred to poll promises made by the rival Grand Alliance, including approving 10 lakh jobs, and sought to know from where would they manage to get the money for it.
Oct 23, 2020 9:07 (IST)
Tejashwi's Salvo at NDA Ahead of PM's Rallies | Hope the Prime Minister will tell the people of Bihar today that in areas like education, health, jobs, employment, agriculture, industry, why Bihar is at the lowest level of national average despite the JDU-BJP government for 15 years? What did the state, that gave 39 out of 40 MPs to the NDA, get in return except unemployment?
आशा है प्रधानमंत्री जी आज बिहारवासियों को बतायेंगे कि शिक्षा,स्वास्थ्य,नौकरी,रोजगार, कृषि,उद्योग जैसे क्षेत्रों में बिहार 15 वर्षों से JDU-BJP सरकार के बावजूद भी राष्ट्रीय औसत के सबसे निम्नतम स्तर पर क्यों है?40 में से 39 MP देने वाले बिहार को NDA ने बेरोजगारी के सिवाय क्या दिया?
Paswan also alleged that Kumar 'conspired' to make the BJP fight on less than 157 seats, the number it had contested in 2015.
Oct 23, 2020 8:42 (IST)
No Question of Denying Permission for Landing at Purnea Air Force Station: DM on Rahul Gandhi's Rally | Transit program for Rahul Gandhi's rally in Purnia was scheduled today at Purnea Airforce Station. Preparations started as per security protocol and ASL meeting was done. Yestersay, we were informed about revised program which didn’t include Purnea as transit. Purnea Airforce Station doesn’t come under jurisdiction of district administration. Permission for landing was neither required from administration nor any application was submitted for the same, hence no question of denying: Rahul Kumar, District Magistrate, Purnea.
Oct 23, 2020 8:33 (IST)
Preparations underway at Biada Maidan in Sasaram, Bihar, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally today.
Oct 23, 2020 8:22 (IST)
Preparations underway at Biada Maidan in Sasaram, Bihar, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally today.
Oct 23, 2020 8:07 (IST)
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, holding the fort in the absence of his father Lalu Prasad, is addressing 8-9 rallies daily cutting short there duration for 15-20 minutes only to garner support for the candidates of his party as well as those from allies Congress and others. While the NDA in Bihar has the BJP, the JD(U), the HAM and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of former Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni, the rival grouping of five parties is spearheaded by the RJD, and the Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and CPI-ML are its members.
The three-phase polls will begin from October 28 and end on November 7. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 10.
Oct 23, 2020 7:35 (IST)
EC Has Cleared Policy Related Promises in Poll Manifestos in Past | Amid demand by some opposition leaders for action by the Election Commission against BJP's manifesto promising free coronavirus vaccine in Bihar, officials pointed out that the poll panel had allowed policy related promises made by various political parties, including the Congress, in the past. Officials did not reply directly to the specific issue of BJP's Bihar election manifesto promising free coronavirus vaccine, but referred to EC's official stand when it had received complaint against the Congress' 'Nyay Yojna' during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Commission had not found the scheme violative of the model code. READ MORE
Oct 23, 2020 7:28 (IST)
The BJP has already launched 'carpet bombing' campaign for the Bihar polls with Union ministers Rajnath Singh, BJP president J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing public meetings at various places. Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the party's manifesto for the Bihar polls yesterday which promised free Covid-19 vaccine once it has been cleared by the ICMR among others.
Oct 23, 2020 7:22 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi to Begin Campaign With 2 Rallies| Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is slated to launch his campaign in Bihar elections as the leader will address two rallies today -- at Hisua in Nawada and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district. Sources in the Congress as well as in the RJD said that Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan, will join Gandhi at Hisua, where Congress nominee Neetu Singh is taking on sitting BJP MLA Anil Singh. In Kahalgaon, the former Congress president will be accompanied by Shaktisinh Gohil and other senior party leaders, besides some district-level office bearers and candidates of the coalition partners.
Oct 23, 2020 7:20 (IST)
A day before addressing his first set of rallies in Bihar bound for Assembly elections, PM Modi had said that he will present the development agenda of the ruling National Democratic Alliance before the people and seek their support for it. The prime minister is scheduled to address three rallies in the state on Friday and is expected to speak at around 12 of them during the entire Bihar poll campaign.
Oct 23, 2020 7:18 (IST)
PM to Address 3 Rallies | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur today to seek support for NDA nominees for different assembly constituencies going to vote in the first phase on October 28. According to BJP sources and reports from the districts Thursday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will join Modi at the rallies in Dehri and Bhagalpur.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi. (PTI File)
The BJP has already launched "carpet bombing" campaign for the Bihar polls with Union ministers Rajnath Singh, BJP president J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing public meetings at various places. Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the party's manifesto for the Bihar polls during the day which promised free COVID-19 vaccine once it has been cleared by the ICMR among others.
Besides, them, BJP general secretary and in-charge of the state Bhupendra Yadav, Union minister Ravishankar Prasad, union minister of state for Home Nityanand Rai, former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state leaders such as deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, state unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal are criss-crossing the state. From ally JD(U), its head Nitish Kumar is addressing 4-5 public meetings daily and also addressing virtual rallies to reach out to maximum number of voters. In the opposition camp, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is holding the fort in the absence of his father Lalu Prasad.
Tejashwi is addressing 8-9 rallies daily cutting short there duration for 15-20 minutes only to garner support for the candidates of his party as well as those from allies Congress and others. While the NDA in Bihar has the BJP, the JD(U), the HAM and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of former Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni, the rival grouping of five parties is spearheaded by the RJD, and the Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and CPI-ML are its members. The arrival of Modi and Rahul Gandhi on the campaign scene will heat up the poll temperature further. With the Bihar elections taking place at a time when COVID-19 is raging in the state as well as in the country and the world, adequate preventive measures are being taken at rally venues.
With social media videos showing rampant violation of COVID-19 guidelines with people without face mask and not observing social distancing at political rallies, officials and party sources said measures are being taken for safeguarding the attendees at the meetings of the two leaders. A report from Gaya quoting organisers said Thursday that Special Protection Group (SPG) has taken charge of the Gandhi Maidan, the venue of Modi's rally. Chairs have been arranged for nearly 15,000 people at adequate distance from each other. Nobody will be allowed inside the rally ground without face mask, they said.
While the PM and a handful of NDA leaders will be on the dais, a separate platform has been set up near it for the candidates, the sources said. A report from Bhagalpur said adequate arrangements are being in place for the PM's public meeting at the Airport ground.
Regarding meeting of Rahul Gandhi, senior party leader Sadanand Singh, whose son Shubhanand Mukesh is in the fray from Kahalgaon assembly seat in place of his father, told PTI, face masks and sanitisers would be distributed among people at the venue. Rohtas District Magistrate Pankaj Dikshit and Superintendent of Police Satyabir Singh said the SPG has already taken charge of the rally ground Saura. nearly 5 km from Dehri sub-division headquarters, where prime minister will address the crowd. A report from Nawada also suggested adequate preventive measures at the Inter school ground in Hisua for Rahul Gandhi's rally.
Rajnath Singh, Nadda and Yogi Adityanath in their speeches raked up national issues like abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, Lord Rama temple at Ayodhya, besides taking a swipe at the RJD's past government in Bihar for 15 years which they alleged was marked with poor law and order situation and a lack of development.