Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: NDA May Announce List of Candidates Today as JDU, LJP Continue to Trade Barbs

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: The NDA is likely to announce the list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar elections today, even as allies JDU and LJP continue their slugfest which has resulted in the Chirag Paswan-led party deciding to go solo in the polls. A day after walking out of the NDA, Chirag Paswan targeted Nitish Kumar, saying he wants a BJP-led government in the state as he no longer trusts the Bihar chief minister. "I've said repeatedly that I want to have a BJP led government in my state because I don’t trust the Chief Minister anymore. I really want a true double engine government in Bihar," Paswan told News18 in an interview. The LJP president also appealed to people against voting for Kumar's JD(U) and claimed that an alliance of his party and the BJP will come to power in the state after the Assembly polls.In an open letter, Paswan told the voters of Bihar that a vote for the Janata Dal (United) will force the migration of their children tomorrow as he sought their support for his party candidates in the three-phase poll starting October 28. The LJP on Sunday decided to put up its candidates against the JD(U) citing "ideological differences" with the party to assert that it will not accept Kumar's leadership of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the principal member of the NDA and it has already announced Kumar as the leader of the bloc in the state. "This is the most decisive moment in the history of the state of Bihar. It is a question of life and death of the 12 crore people of the state and we have no time to lose.... The road ahead is not easy for the LJP but we will fight and win too," Paswan said. All LJP MLAs will work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.