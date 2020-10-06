Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: NDA May Announce List of Candidates Today as JDU, LJP Continue to Trade Barbs

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: The NDA is likely to announce the list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar elections today, even as allies JDU and LJP continue their slugfest which has resulted in the Chirag Paswan-led party deciding to go solo in the polls. A day after walking out of the NDA, Chirag Paswan targeted Nitish Kumar, saying he wants a BJP-led government in the state as he no longer trusts the Bihar chief minister. "I've said repeatedly that I want to have a BJP led government in my state because I don’t trust the Chief Minister anymore. I really want a true double engine government in Bihar," Paswan told News18 in an interview. The LJP president also appealed to people against voting for Kumar's JD(U) and claimed that an alliance of his party and the BJP will come to power in the state after the Assembly polls.
In an open letter, Paswan told the voters of Bihar that a vote for the Janata Dal (United) will force the migration of their children tomorrow as he sought their support for his party candidates in the three-phase poll starting October 28. The LJP on Sunday decided to put up its candidates against the JD(U) citing "ideological differences" with the party to assert that it will not accept Kumar's leadership of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the principal member of the NDA and it has already announced Kumar as the leader of the bloc in the state. "This is the most decisive moment in the history of the state of Bihar. It is a question of life and death of the 12 crore people of the state and we have no time to lose.... The road ahead is not easy for the LJP but we will fight and win too," Paswan said. All LJP MLAs will work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.
Chirag Paswan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda on Thursday to discuss the seat-sharing formula. A former announcement is likely to be made today.
Oct 6, 2020 10:17 am (IST)
May Have Friendly Fight with BJP on Seat Seats: Chirag | Chirag Paswan said that there could be "friendly fights" in some seats with the BJP where LJP may face BJP rivals. "But we are clear that we will help the BJP in forming the government. Come November 10, Bihar will have a real double engine government," Chirag Paswan told NDTV.
Oct 6, 2020 10:17 am (IST)
Oct 6, 2020 10:05 am (IST)
JD(U) and BJP to Contest on 50-50 Formla | JD(U) and BJP plans to fight the election on 50-50 formula, with both the parties accomodating the smaller parties in their share. Chirag Paswan on the other hand will likely field candidates on 143 out of the 243 seats in the state.
Oct 6, 2020 9:49 am (IST)
Oct 6, 2020 9:44 am (IST)
VIP to Get Seats from BJP Quota | BJP might likely allot seats to Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) from its quota, according to sources. The announcement on seat sharing is expected today.
Oct 6, 2020 9:35 am (IST)
UPDATE | Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) may join NDA, likely to announce candidates today, sources say. Yesterday, BJP leaders who reached Patna from Delhi will likely announce candidates for the polls today.
Oct 6, 2020 9:19 am (IST)
I Don't Trust Nitish Kumar: Chirag | After walking out of the NDA alliance in Bihar Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan said that he wants a BJP-led government in the state as he no longer trusts Nitish Kumar. "I've said repeatedly that I want to have a BJP led government in my state because I don’t trust the Chief Minister anymore. I really want a true double engine government in Bihar," Paswan told News18 in an interview.
Oct 6, 2020 9:15 am (IST)
LJP Likely to Contest on 143 Seats Outside NDA | Lok Janshakti Party will likely contest on 143 seats outside the NDA alliance with the slogan “Modi se bair nahi, Nitish teri khair nahi,” or “No enmity with Modi but won’t spare CM and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar.” Chirag Paswan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda last Thursday to discuss the seat-sharing formula.
Oct 6, 2020 9:10 am (IST)
NDA Seat Sharing Today | National Democratic Alliance is expected to officially announce seat-sharing for the Bihar Assembly election reached between BJP and and Janata Dal-United (JDU). LJP who is part of the national alliance with BJP has promised post-poll alliance to the party.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar with PM Narendra Modi.
Meanwhile, senior Janata Dal-United leader KC Tyagi told News18 that all speculations and rumours will be laid to rest the moment PM Modi and Kumar share stage and address political campaigns together. Soon after Paswan announced his party's decision to not pitch his party's candidates against the BJP, but field LJP nominees against JD(U), some political analysts had wondered whether there was a tacit understanding between the BJP and LJP to undercut the votes of JD(U).
Rumours about the JD(U) approaching its alliance partner asking it to formally distance itself from Paswan's party at a national level have also been doing rounds. Tyagi said, "There will be an automatic distancing between the LJP and BJP at the national level when Modi comes to Bihar to campaign with, and stands next to, the chief minister on the stage." "We have not sent any formal message to the BJP asking them to end ties with the LJP national level. It is for them to decide," the senior JD(U) spokesperson added. When News18 asked him about the contests between JD(U) and LJP candidates, Tyagi said, "When senior BJP leaders come and campaign for JD(U) candidates and vice-versa, there will be no confusion."