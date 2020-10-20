Bihar Assembly Elections, MP Bypolls 2020 LIVE Updates: Nath Blames MP CM's 'Fault in Thoughts' for Row Over 'Item' Remark; Yogi's Bihar Rally Today

Bihar Assembly Elections, MP Bypolls 2020 LIVE Updates: Amid the controversy over his comment aimed at former state minister Imarti Devi, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has written to Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, asking him not to play unnecessary politics. He wrote that "item" could mean several things, but Chouhan interpreted it in a derogatory manner due to fault in his thoughts.
Meanwhile, in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend 12 physical and some virtual rallies, while Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to address 18-22 rallies. The party leadership has names 30 star campaigners for the assembly elections in Bihar. Yogi Adityanath will begin campaign from today, starting with Ramgarh constituency. "We have received schedule for 20th and 21st our CM will be doing 3 rallies a day. On 20th Yogi ji will canvass in Ramgarh, Arwal and Karakat constituency. On 21st he'll be in Jamui, Tarari and Paliaganj," Mrityunjay Jha, media advisor to UP CM said.