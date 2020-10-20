News18 Logo

Bihar Assembly Elections, MP Bypolls 2020 LIVE Updates: Nath Blames MP CM's 'Fault in Thoughts' for Row Over 'Item' Remark; Yogi's Bihar Rally Today

News18.com | October 20, 2020, 8:24 IST
Event Highlights

Bihar Assembly Elections, MP Bypolls 2020 LIVE Updates: Amid the controversy over his comment aimed at former state minister Imarti Devi, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath has written to Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, asking him not to play unnecessary politics. He wrote that "item" could mean several things, but Chouhan interpreted it in a derogatory manner due to fault in his thoughts.

Meanwhile, in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend 12 physical and some virtual rallies, while Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to address 18-22 rallies. The party leadership has names 30 star campaigners for the assembly elections in Bihar. Yogi Adityanath will begin campaign from today, starting with Ramgarh constituency. "We have received schedule for 20th and 21st our CM will be doing 3 rallies a day. On 20th Yogi ji will canvass in Ramgarh, Arwal and Karakat constituency. On 21st he'll be in Jamui, Tarari and Paliaganj," Mrityunjay Jha, media advisor to UP CM said.
Oct 20, 2020 8:24 (IST)

Oct 20, 2020 8:05 (IST)

Kamal Nath, in the letter to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan yesterday wrote, "If you had been moved over the honor of women and Dalits, you would have observed silence and fast for Hathras incident, the incident involving Swami Chinmayanand, one involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar and the incident with women detainees in Rewa Jail, but by mentioning the woman's caste in the letter (to Sonia Gandhi) you clearly demonstrated the mindset of your immoral politics."

Oct 20, 2020 7:57 (IST)

Kamal Nath, in a letter to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan yesterday evening, alleged that the BJP was misleading people. Chouhan had earlier written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to condemn Nath's remarks and remove the former CM from all party posts. "I didn't make any disgraceful remarks but you served lies....The word I said has a lot of meanings. Your party is serving lies and misleading by interpreting the word arbitrarily," he said in the letter. "Under your 16-year-long government, the state remained on top in rape cases, crime against women but you remained silent."

Oct 20, 2020 7:46 (IST)

Kamal Nath Apologised for Controversial Remark | Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kamal Nath apologised for his remarks at state minister Imarti Devi yesterday, which landed him in controversy. At a bypoll campaign meeting in Dabra (SC) Assembly constituency in Gwalior on Sunday, Nath had compared the qualities of Congress candidate Suresh Raje and rival candidate Devi from the BJP. "Suresh Raje is a simple man. He is not like the person. What is the name of the person?" he had said. As the crowd shouted Devi's name, Nath called her an "item", saying, "Why should I name her? You know her better than I do. You should have warned me. Ye kya item hai."

Oct 20, 2020 7:36 (IST)

Oct 20, 2020 7:26 (IST)

JP Nadda to Adress Rallies Today | BJP president JP Nadda will address rallies at Ara and Buxar today. Among 30 star campaigners for the party, BJP has named Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, state faces like Bihar President Sanjay Jaiswal and Deputy CM Sushil Modi, Devendra Fadnavis apart from PM Modi.

Oct 20, 2020 7:20 (IST)

BJP Has 30 Star Campaigners | While PM Modi is expected to attend 12 physical and some virtual rallies in the state, CM Yogi is expected to address 18-22 rallies. The party leadership has names 30 star campaigners for the assembly elections in Bihar. Many senior BJP leaders will start the campaign from today.

Oct 20, 2020 7:18 (IST)

CM Yogi Likely to Attend Rallies Today | Yogi Adityanath will begin campaign from October 20 in Ramgarh constituency. "We have received schedule for 20th and 21st our CM will be doing 3 rallies a day. On 20th Yogi ji will canvass in Ramgarh, Arwal and Karakat constituency. On 21st he'll be in Jamui, Tarari and Paliaganj," Mrityunjay Jha, media advisor to UP CM said.

Oct 20, 2020 7:16 (IST)

HIGHLIGHT | BJP is contesting on 110 seats and has given 11 to VIP out of its quota, and JD(U) has fielded its candidates on 115 seats and left the remaining seven seats for HAM. There are 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar and the counting of votes will be done on November 10.

Oct 20, 2020 7:15 (IST)

Rajnath Singh to Adress More Than 18 Rallies | As Bihar approaches for elections, many senior BJP leaders and Chief Ministers are scheduled to address rallies in the state. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address more than 18 rallies over six days in poll-bound Bihar. Singh will address a rally each in Badh, Nokha and Aurangabad on October 21, and in Banka, Barhara and Ramgarh on October 22.

The Election Commission on Monday sought a "detailed report" from the chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh on Nath's remarks against a woman candidate during a poll rally in the state. Addressing a poll meeting on Sunday in Gwalior's Dabra town where the BJP has fielded Imarti Devi, Nath said the Congress candidate was a "simple person" unlike the opponent who was an "item".

Imarti Devi and 21 other MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia had resigned from the Congress and the state assembly and joined the BJP in March, in the process bringing down the Nath government. "Based on the report received from the chief electoral officer of MP, we have asked for a detailed report. It would be with the Commission on Tuesday. Based on it, the Commission would take a view," said a senior EC functionary.

The National Commission for Women had also forwarded the matter to the Election Commission for necessary action. "we received reference from NCW, we had already sought a detailed report from CEO, Madhya Pradesh," the EC official said. Bypolls to 28 Madhya Pradesh assembly seats will be held on November 3 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

