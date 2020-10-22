Bihar Assembly Elections, MP Bypolls 2020 LIVE Updates: People Gave You Enough Chances But You Betrayed Them, Lalu Tweets in Attack on Nitish Kumar

READ | Every Third Candidate in Phase 1 of Bihar Polls a Crorepati, Anant Singh Has Highest Assets
The report also observed that the average assets per candidate contesting in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 in Phase I is Rs 1.99 Crores.
EC Panel to Revise Expenditure Limit for Candidates Contesting LS, Assembly Polls | The Election Commission has set up a committee to examine the issue of revising the expenditure limit for candidates for Lok Sabha and assembly polls in view of the increase in number of electors and rise in Cost Inflation Index. Expenditure limit for candidates was last revised in 2014. For Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the limit was enhanced in 2018. The committee comprising former DG Investigations Harish Kumar and EC Secretary General Umesh Sinha will assess the change in number of electors across the states and union territories and its bearing on expenditure.
Bihar’s political scenario has changed rapidly after a bitter acrimony ensued between the ruling JD(U) and LJP over seat-sharing for the assembly elections.
Will Investigate Scandals Once Elected: Chirag Paswan | It is necessary for the state government to be honest to implement development works. Under the rule of CM Nitish Kumar, there have been only scams in the bureaucracy and seven convictions. After the election, after the government comes, I will investigate the scandals and send the culprits to jail: Chirag Paswan.
Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan says, many new companions have joined him on the pledge of #Bihar1stBihari1st and appeals to everyone that the next 20 days only to work for change in Bihar so that we can all improve the future of the state.
आप सभी आशीर्वाद से बिहार को फ़र्स्ट बनाने के लिए निकल पड़ा हूँ। कई सारे नए साथी #बिहार1stबिहारी1st के संकल्प के साथ जुड़ कर युवा बिहार नया बिहार के लिए अपना पसीना बहा रहे है।आप सभी से अपील है की आने वाले 20 दिन सिर्फ़ बिहार में बदलाव के लिए कार्य करें ताकि हम सभी अपने बेहतर कल को— युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 22, 2020
Pradhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that whatever plans are formulated for the country, the eastern region should get primacy.
Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad attacked his successor Nitish Kumar on Twitter today, accusing him of betraying the people of the state who gave him multiple chances. The attack came two days after Kumar mocked Tejashwi Yadavs promise of approving 10 lakh jobs if his party came to power, and asked will money for the purpose come from the jail or will it be done through fake notes.
मुख्य-मौक़ा मंत्री जी और उप मुख्य-धोखा मंत्री जी,— Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) October 22, 2020
जनता ने बहुत दिया आपको मौक़ा
और आप ने दिया जनता को धोखा pic.twitter.com/jvFeuepwve