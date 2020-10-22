News18 Logo

Bihar Assembly Elections, MP Bypolls 2020 LIVE Updates: People Gave You Enough Chances But You Betrayed Them, Lalu Tweets in Attack on Nitish Kumar

News18.com | October 22, 2020, 9:26 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections, MP Bypolls 2020 LIVE Updates: Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad attacked his successor Nitish Kumar on Twitter today, accusing him of betraying the people of the state who gave him multiple chances. The attack came two days after Kumar mocked Tejashwi Yadavs promise of approving 10 lakh jobs if his party came to power, and asked will money for the purpose come from the jail or will it be done through fake notes. He highlighted dismal track record of the RJD's past government and appealed to the people not to get "misled" by their "pralobhan" (temptation). "These days many people are saying they will give this many jobs. But from where will they bring the money for the purpose? Will they bring it from the jail or will they do it through fake notes, Kumar wryly said, taking an oblique dig at RJD chief Lalu Prasad lodged in jail in Ranchi after conviction in fodder scam cases.

Addressing election rallies at Gopalganj’s Bhorey and Siwan’s Ziradei, the JD(U) chief asked, "If they can give 10 lakh jobs, will they leave the rest out? Tejashwi had recently announced that if his party-led Grand Alliance was voted to power, 10 lakh government jobs will be sanctioned in the very first cabinet meeting. "Don’t get misled by this promise of jobs. We have worked hard to bring the state on the path of development. If you give us another opportunity we will work more," he said. The chief minister again asked as to how many jobs the RJD provided during its rule during 1990-2005. "Our government gave more than six lakh jobs in the last five years and process is on for recruitment on 60-70 thousand more jobs," he said. "There was no road, no power…it was jungle raj, he said taking a swipe at the RJD's rule in the state in the past.
Oct 22, 2020 9:26 (IST)

READ | Every Third Candidate in Phase 1 of Bihar Polls a Crorepati, Anant Singh Has Highest Assets

The report also observed that the average assets per candidate contesting in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 in Phase I is Rs 1.99 Crores.

Oct 22, 2020 9:19 (IST)

EC Panel to Revise Expenditure Limit for Candidates Contesting LS, Assembly Polls | The Election Commission has set up a committee to examine the issue of revising the expenditure limit for candidates for Lok Sabha and assembly polls in view of the increase in number of electors and rise in Cost Inflation Index. Expenditure limit for candidates was last revised in 2014. For Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the limit was enhanced in 2018.  The committee comprising former DG Investigations Harish Kumar and EC Secretary General Umesh Sinha will assess the change in number of electors across the states and union territories and its bearing on expenditure.

Oct 22, 2020 9:01 (IST)

READ | Chirag & Tejashwi's Combined Attack, Over-Reliance on BJP: Why 'Brand Nitish' Has Lost Its Sheen in Bihar

Bihar’s political scenario has changed rapidly after a bitter acrimony ensued between the ruling JD(U) and LJP over seat-sharing for the assembly elections.

Oct 22, 2020 8:47 (IST)

First Election Without Father: Chirag | LJP chief Chirag Paswan visited Atri Assembly Constituency in Gaya, late last night and told his supporters that it was the first election where he feels alone as his father is not with him but he will try his best to live up to all their expectations.

Oct 22, 2020 8:41 (IST)

Will Investigate Scandals Once Elected: Chirag Paswan | It is necessary for the state government to be honest to implement development works. Under the rule of CM Nitish Kumar, there have been only scams in the bureaucracy and seven convictions. After the election, after the government comes, I will investigate the scandals and send the culprits to jail: Chirag Paswan.

Oct 22, 2020 8:38 (IST)

Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan says, many new companions have joined him on the pledge of #Bihar1stBihari1st and appeals to everyone that the next 20 days only to work for change in Bihar so that we can all improve the future of the state.

Oct 22, 2020 8:29 (IST)

READ | Elect NDA Govt Again to Fast-track Development in Bihar, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured that whatever plans are formulated for the country, the eastern region should get primacy.

Oct 22, 2020 8:27 (IST)

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad attacked his successor Nitish Kumar on Twitter today, accusing him of betraying the people of the state who gave him multiple chances. The attack came two days after Kumar mocked Tejashwi Yadavs promise of approving 10 lakh jobs if his party came to power, and asked will money for the purpose come from the jail or will it be done through fake notes.

File photos of RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

The states crime rate has also improved and now its ranked 23rd in the country as per the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) latest report, he said while addressing a public meeting in Bhorey in favour of JD(U) candidate Sunil Kumar. Sunil Kumar, who recently retired as Director General of Home Guards took membership of the JD(U) and has jumped into poll fray from Bhorey reserved constituency.

He said during the RJD regime, there was not power in cities, let alone villages. "At that time total power supply to Bihar was a meagre 700 MW which now has reached more than 6000 MW daily. We have taken power to every house, now we will provide solar light in every village," he said.

Kumar, who has been declared as NDA's CM face, said his future government will construct new roads and bypasses in cities and villages so that people dont have to worry about next 50 years.

