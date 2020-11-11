Victory Margins Ranging from 12 to 50,000 Votes: Roller Coaster Ride for Parties & Candidates in Bihar

The prolonged counting process and quick changing trends of the Bihar Assembly election results on Tuesday kept political parties and many of their nominees on the edge. The victory margin of as many as seven candidates was below 500 votes.

For example, the Hilsa seat in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s home district Nalanda saw a neck-and-neck contest between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s Atri Muni or Shakti Singh Yadav and the ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) candidate Krishnamurari Sharan.

Yadav was almost assured of his victory till the 32nd or the second last round when he was leading by 48 votes over Krishnamurari Sharan of the JD (U). However, he finally lost the seat to Sharan by 12 votes -- the most slender victory margin recorded in the counting process on Tuesday.

The Barbigha seat in Sheikhpura district had a similar story where Congress’ Gajanand Shahi led over JD (U)’s Sudarshan Kumar till the 18th round, but was defeated in the end (25th round) by 113 votes.

The Ramgarh constituency in Kaimur district saw Sudhakar Singh of the RJD winning over the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s Ambika Singh by 189 votes, third-lowest victory margin. Begusarai’s Matihani seat went to the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the lone constituency bagged by the party, by a margin of 333 votes.

The other three constituencies where the winning candidates’ victory margin was below 500 were Bhorey in Gopalganj, Dehri in Rohtas and Bachhwara in Begusarai district. Likewise, four seats had candidates who won by more than 500 but less than 1,000 votes.

In Jamui’s Chakai, the lone constituency in the state where an Independent candidate Sumit Kumar Singh was declared successful, RJD’s Savitri Devi lost by 581 votes. RJD candidate Anil Sahni secured the Kurhani seat in north Bihar’s Muzaffarpur by a margin 712 votes.

The reserved seat of Bakhri in Begusarai saw CPI’s Suryakant Paswan prevailing over Ramshankar Paswan of the BJP by 777 votes. The Parbatta constituency in Khagaria went to JD(U)’s Dr Sanjeev Kumar who defeated RJD’s Digambar Tiwary by 951 votes.

A total of 12 seats had the victory margin ranging between 1,000 and 2,000 votes, including Bhagalpur, Jhajha, Kalyanpur, Munger, Sakra and Simri Bakhtirarpur seats.

Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader Mukesh Sahni lost the Simri Bakhtirarpur seat to RJD’s Yusuf Salhuddin by a margin of 1,759 votes.

Of the 243 seat, barely four constituencies -- Balrampur, Amour, Brahampur and Sandesh -- had winners with a victory margin of over 50,000 votes. The Balrampur seat in Katihar elected CPI(ML)L’s Mahboob Alam by the largest victory margin of 53,597 votes. Alam trounced his nearest rival VIP’s Barun Kumar Jha.

From Amour seat, Akhtarul Iman of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) defeated JD(U)’s Saba Zafar by 52,515 votes, the second highest victory margin in this poll.

Brahmpur in Buxar district and Sandesh seats in Bhojpur chose RJD candidates by 51,141 and 50,607 votes, respectively.