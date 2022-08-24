Bihar Assembly Floor Test LIVE Updates: Vijay Sinha Quits as Speaker; Stormy Session Likely Amid Raids at 25 Places Linked to RJD Leaders

Live now
Bihar Floor Test LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar, who ended his alliance with the NDA in Bihar and formed a government with the Grand Alliance earlier this month, faces a test of his majority today. The special session is set to commence on a stormy note on account of Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha’s stout refusal to resign despite the new ruling dispensation’s motion of no-confidence against him. . Read More
Speaking on the CBI raids, RJD leader Rabri Devi said, “They’re scared. A new Govt has been formed under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. All parties, except BJP, with us. We’ve the majority. CBI (raid) just to scare us. We won’t be scared. This isn’t happening for the first time.”
I would like to tell you that your No Confidence Motion (against him – the Speaker) is unclear. Eight of the nine people’s letters, which were received, were not as per rule: Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, in the House
I always tried to maintain the decorum of the house… I was not given time to take any decision… After the new government took over, I myself would have resigned from the Speaker’s post… but then I got to know about the no-confidence motion against me. In this situation, its my moral duty to give answers to them: Speaker VK Sinha
“Manner in which they worked, they’ll have to face punishment. Why was this day chosen (for raid on RJD leaders) is something that CBI will tell you. Bihar Assembly is a constitutional institution, a temple. Whatever will be done here will be done as per rules,” BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad said.
The CBI on Wednesday started a search operation at the premises of several RJD leaders in Bihar in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam that took place during the tenure of Lalu Prasad as Union railway minister, officials said. The search operation comes on a day when Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, who parted ways with the BJP to ally with RJD, is set to face a trust vote in Bihar assembly. The search operation is being carried out at the premises of several senior leaders of the RJD including Sunil Singh, Ashfaque Karim, Faiyaz Ahmad and former MLC Subodh Rai, they said.
CPI-ML MLAs gather outside Bihar Assembly and demand the resignation of Speaker VK Sinha. They say, “Conspiracy to scare us through raids won’t work. It’s a conspiracy to topple our Govt. Our proposal for No-Confidence Motion against Speaker should be considered & discussed.”
Sparks are set to fly at the Bihar assembly on Wednesday when the BJP, now stripped of power and politically isolated, will try to hold its own against the mighty seven-party ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’. The special session is set to commence on a stormy note on account of Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha’s stout refusal to resign despite the new ruling dispensation’s motion of no-confidence against him. Sinha, a senior BJP leader, evidently enjoys the backing of his party which has vowed to take on “Paltu Kumar”, a pejorative it has coined for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his many volte faces, and the new government which has been formed through “back door”, a charge the party has, ironically, been facing since 2017.
Sinha, a senior BJP leader, evidently enjoys the backing of his party which has vowed to take on “Paltu Kumar”, a pejorative it has coined for the chief minister and his many volte faces, and the new government which has been formed through “back door”, a charge the party has, ironically, been facing since 2017.
However, hours before the floor test, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday conducted raids across 15 locations in Bihar linked to RJD MPs and MLCs. The central agency is conducting raids in connection with the land-for-jobs scam in Bihar that allegedly took place during the tenure of party supremo Lalu Prasad.
The search operation is being carried out at the premises of several senior leaders of the RJD including Sunil Singh, Ashfaque Karim, Faiyaz Ahmad and former MLC Subodh Rai, they said. The CBI has named the RJD supremo, his wife Rabri Devi, and daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, in addition to 12 people who were given jobs in Railway zones of Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hajipur in 2008-09 in the case, the officials said.
The Mahagathbandhan has the support of 165 MLAs from the JD(U), Congress, RJD and left parties.
