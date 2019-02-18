English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Assembly Passes Bill to Provide 10% Quota to Upper Caste Poor
Tabling the bill in the assembly on Monday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the state government has decided to implement the 10 per cent quota for EWS on the lines of the central government.
File photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Patna: The Bihar Assembly on Monday passed a bill to provide 10 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for the economically weaker sections (EWS) from the general category.
Earlier this month, the state cabinet had approved a draft bill in this regard. The Centre had last month introduced the quota for EWS from the general category through a constitutional amendment.
