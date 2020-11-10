Bihar Assembly Polls 2020: First Phase of Polling Gives Mahagathbandhan Advantage, NDA Ahead in Remaining 2

Bihar poll counting is far from over and a clear winner is yet to emerge as the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan alliance remain locked in a tight battle in the Assembly elections on 243 seats.

In the first phase, the NDA is leading on merely 21 seats while the Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 48. The second phase is witnessing a close contest between the two coalitions, with the NDA ahead on 50 seats and the Mahagathbandhan on 44.

The third phase, however, belongs completely to the NDA. The Mahagathbandhan is leading on 20 seats while the NDA is ahead on 52.

Trends late on Tuesday evening are indicating the NDA's upper hand over the Mahagathbandhan as counting is underway. There is a neck-and-neck contest between the two rival alliances and the incumbent Nitish Kumar-led JDU and BJP alliance seems to be pulling its weight. The BJP is ahead on 75 seats while the JD(U) is leading in 42 as of now.

Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan of five parties is now leading on 109 seats with the party ahead in 74. The Congress is proving to be the coalition's weak link, ahead on just 19 seats.