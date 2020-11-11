Bihar's Voters Made it Clear That Development Their Only Aspiration and Priority, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked the people of Bihar for voting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to power again in the state. His tweets came even as counting continued, slowed down by the coronavirus protocol. However, trends showed the JDU-BJP combine winning 125 seats, crossing the halfway mark of 122.

The RJD, led by Tejashwi Yadav, secured 110, giving the NDA a tough fight through the day.

"Voters in Bihar have made it clear that development is their only aspiration and priority," Modi said in a series of tweets late on Tuesday night. "Youth of Bihar have made it clear that new decade will be of Bihar and for self-reliant Bihar. I assure every citizen of Bihar that the NDA government will work with full dedication for balanced development of every person, every region."

"Bihar taught the world the first lesson of democracy and today again it has told the world how democracy is strengthened," said Modi.

"People's blessings to NDA's good governance even after 15 years of rule shows what are Bihar's dreams and expectations," he added.

Modi also hailed the BJP's strong performance in assembly bypolls in various states, praising the party leadership and expressing his thanks to people. Powered by the "progressive agenda" of the government under Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan and the hard work of its workers, the BJP has emerged as the "unparalleled choice" of people in Madhya Pradesh, Modi said, adding that the people's affection for the party is "invaluable".

The BJP has won 16 seats and was leading in three others in the bypolls to 28 seats in the state. In a tweet about the party's win in two bypolls in Karnataka, Modi said, "The @BJP4Karnataka's victories in Rajarajeshwarinagar and Sira are extremely special. It reaffirms the people's unwavering faith in the reform agenda of the Centre and State Government under @BSYBJP Ji. I thank the people for their support and laud the efforts of our Karyakartas." Lauding the party's win in all eight assembly seat bypolls in Gujarat, he said the bond between the people of state and the BJP is "unbreakable".

This affection is again seen in the eight by-polls where the BJP made a clean sweep, he said, appreciating voters for support and the work of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani-led government. "In Uttar Pradesh, the pro-people policies of the Centre and UP Government under @myogiadityanath Ji have endeared our party to the citizens. They have given unequivocal support to the BJP, for which I express gratitude. I also appreciate the good work of the @BJP4UP Unit," he tweeted.

It won six of the seven seats where bypolls were held in the state. The prime minister also described the party's win in the solitary assembly bypoll in Dubbak in Telangana as historic.

"This is a historic win and gives us strength to serve the state with greater vigour. Our Karyakartas worked very hard and I laud their noteworthy efforts in furthering BJP's development agenda," he said. About Manipur, he tweeted, "I thank the people of Manipur for once again reposing faith in the development agenda of BJP! Congratulations to @BJP4Manipur for the phenomenal wins in the by-polls. These victories will strengthen the State Government under @NBirenSingh Ji and help fulfil people's aspirations." The BJP won four of the five assembly seat bypolls in the state.