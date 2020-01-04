Bihar Assembly Polls: NDA Deal Yet to Be Finalised, LJP Preparing for All 243 Seats, Says Chirag Paswan
The LJP chief made it clear that JD(U) president and CM Nitish Kumar is the leader of the NDA in Bihar and assembly elections will be fought under his leadership in the state.
File photo of Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan.
Sheikhpura: No seat-sharing formula has been finalised among partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for Bihar polls and the Lok Jan Shakti Party is readying itself for all 243 Assembly constituencies, LJP chief Chirag Paswan said on Saturday.
He, however, made it clear that JD(U) chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the leader of NDA in Bihar and assembly elections will be fought under his leadership in the state.
Paswan, the Lok Sabha member from Jamui, said any decision on sharing the seats would be taken according to the situation. The LJP party is making preparations for all 243 constituencies, he added. The BJP, JD(U) and LJP are the constituents of NDA in Bihar.
The Assembly election is likely to be held in October-November this year.
On the Citizenship Amendment Act, Paswan said his party is with the central government on the issue and charged the opposition of spreading rumour on the issue.
