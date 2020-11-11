Bihar Assembly Polls: Nitish Kumar Salutes People for Giving Majority to NDA, Thanks PM Modi for Support

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday "saluted" the people for giving a majority to the NDA in Bihar and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support.

"I salute people for the majority they have given to the NDA. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support," Kumar said in a tweet in Hindi in his first reaction after the ruling coalition won the majority in Bihar.

The NDA won 125 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly against 110 clinched by the opposition Mahagathbandhan to pave the way for a fourth successive term for Kumar in the office.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi credited Kumar and Modi for the victory, making it clear that the former would still remain the CM.

"Credit goes to Modi, Nitish and people of Bihar. They have given such a clear majority. We didn't see any anger in people. The opposition raises such issues but the people voted for pro-incumbency government. Nitish will be the next CM," said Sushil Modi.