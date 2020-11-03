Bihar Assembly Polls: Onions Thrown at Nitish Kumar at Rally in Madhubani

Bihar chief minister and JDU president Nitish Kumar, who held multiple rallies across the state, witnessed an onion attack at one such rally in Madhubani district.

In a rally he addressed in Harlakhi, onions were thrown at Kumar while he was talking about his plans to create jobs versus those of RJD.

Unfazed, Kumar said his government had provided over 6 lakh jobs as opposed to 95,000 jobs that were provided during 15 years of Lalu Rabri rule. He said that “some people who do not even know the alphabet are talking about providing government jobs…Whereas we are talking about providing jobs by opening up industries and introducing the latest technology.”