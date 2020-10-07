Bihar Assembly Polls: Parshuram Chaturvedi BJP's Candidate from Buxar, Deepak Sharma from Arwal

The BJP on Wednesday released a list of two candidates for the first phase of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Parshuram Chaturvedi is the party's candidate from Buxar and Deepak Sharma from Arwal.

BJP releases a list of two candidates for the first phase of upcoming #BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/1fJ6EhRAGt — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

Former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who recently voluntarily retired from service and joined the JD(U), was expected to fight from Buxar. The JD(U) is in an alliance with the BJP and is fighting the polls together.