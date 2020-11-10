Bihar Assembly Polls: Plurals Party Chief Pushpam Priya Choudhary Casts Doubts on Integrity of EVMs

The Plurals Party founder Pushpam Priya Choudhary has joined the chorus of casting doubt on the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Vying for the post of chief minister, the daughter of JD(U) politician Binod Choudhury posted on Twitter that the EVMs used in the Bihar Assembly polls were hacked. She is trailing on the two seats – Bankipore Vidhan Sabha in Patna district and Bisfi seat in Madhubani - from where she is contesting.

The London-educated Choudhary is a new entrant in Bihar politics and announced her entry on International Women’s Day in March. Through her advertisements, she sold her idea for Bihar – ‘Bihar deserves better, and better is possible’, and ambitiously announced the contest from 243 seats with more women in the fray.

Since the campaign started, Choudhary has been on ground meeting people in remote villages in her fight against BJP’s Nitin Navin, who has won the seat thrice before, and Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha fighting on a Congress ticket from Bankipore. The fight on Bisfi is between the members of the BJP-led NDA and JDU-RJD-Congress Mahagathbandhan.

Choudhary is hopeful of making an impact and has been tweeting with #ProgressiveBihar2020, focusing on the young population of her constituencies. In her past posts, she told people to wait for the final results as “abhi ganga me bahut paani behna baaaqi hai”.

On her visit to Bisfi, she spoke in a syncretic language and told her voters she will return from campaigns in Patna, till then, “Khush rahein, namaste, Allah Hafiz!”

Choudhary's total declared assets are Rs 15.9 lakh, including Rs 15.9 lakh in moveable assets and Rs 0 in immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs 0. This PP candidate in the election affidavit mentioned a single criminal case registered against her.