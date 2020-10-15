Bihar Assembly Polls: Shatrughan Sinha's Son, Sharad Yadav's Daughter in Congress Second List

The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 49 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, fielding Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha from Bankipur and Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Yadav from Bihariganj seats. The party also nominated former MP Kali Pandey from Kuchaikote assembly constituency.

Both Subhashini and Kali Pandey had joined the Congress only on Wednesday. Pandey has switched over to the Congress from the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The list of candidates released on Thursday pertains to the second and third phase of polls to be held on November 3 and 7. It also nominated Pravesh Kumar Mishra for the ensuing bye-election to the Valmiki Nagar Parliamentary constituency.

Luv Sinha was last seen as an actor in JP Dutta's 2018 war movie Paltan. He is pitted against Nitin Naveen, a three-time BJP MLA in an assembly segment which falls under the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency that his father has represented two times on a BJP ticket.

Subhashini Yadav will contest from Bihariganj under the Madhepura Loks Sabha constituency that her father has represented in the past.

The Congress on Thursday announced the names of 49 candidates. Earlier, it had announced the names of 21 candidates. The party is contesting on 70 assembly seats in the state in alliance with the RJD and Left parties.

The Congress has given a ticket to 12 minority candidates this time round. The party has repeated all its sitting MLAs and given the seat to Izharul Hasan in Kishanganj which is held by the AIMIM.

The Congress has repeated 31 candidates from the last assembly elections in 2015 but many seats that Congress is contesting on in Champaran region will see a direct contest with the BJP.