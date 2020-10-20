Bihar Assembly Polls: Slippers Hurled at RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav at Public Rally in Aurangabad

A pair of slippers was hurled at Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav at a public rally in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Tuesday. In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, Yadav can be seen sitting on the dais flanked by some leaders when footwear is flung at him from the crowd.

Yadav was on the trail to campaign for the Congress candidate from Kutumba assembly seat in the district when the incident took place as soon as he took his place on the stage amid slogans in his support by party workers.

#WATCH Bihar: A pair of slippers hurled at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at a public rally in Aurangabad, today. pic.twitter.com/7G5ZIH8Kku — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2020

While one of the slippers flung completely misses him, the other thrown seconds later lands in his lap.

Sources said a physically challenged man sitting on a tricycle is believed to have thrown the slippers, adding people and security personnel caught him and took him away from the public meeting.

Yadav seemingly appeared unfazed by the incident as he didn't even mention it in his speech. RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari condemned the incident and demanded proper security arrangements for leaders addressing public meetings during ahead of polls.

Yadav, chief ministerial candidate of the opposition Grand Alliance, had come to seek vote for Congress nominee Rajesh Ram. Ram is pitted agaist Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi's son Santosh Kumar Suman on the Kutumba reserved seat.

(With inputs from PTI)