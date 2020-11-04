Bihar Assembly Polls: State's Youth and Women See Hope in NDA, Says PM Modi

A day after he held his last campaign rally in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the state's poor was assured that someone like them, who was born in poverty and came from a socially backward class, is working for them in New Delhi to ensure none of them sleep hungry.

Modi said that in the tough circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the poor were being given free rations and all the assistance.

In a string of tweets on Wednesday evening, Modi said that having spent time in Bihar he had found two things common in all NDA rallies – a growing participation of youths and women. Modi said that if the NDA was to win, it would be due to the blessings of these two sections of society.

“We derive a great deal of energy to keep working through these blessings. Bihar’s youth and women see hope in the NDA,” Modi said in one of the tweets.

A day after votes were cast for the second phase of polls, Modi said the aim of the NDA in Bihar was four-fold – maintenance of law and order, welfare of the poor, opportunities for youth, and security for women, with all of this being accomplished through ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Vishwas’.

Modi listed a number of central schemes as having benefitted various sections of Bihar and promised that more would follow in that direction if the NDA was re-elected.

“What NDA did for farmers no one else has done. Mega food parks, modern cold chain, agro-processing clusters, will give Bihar modern agricultural infrastructure,” Modi said.

From Jan Dhan accounts to Mudra loans, from Swacch Bharat Mission to Ayushman Bharat yojana, Ujjwala to Jal Jeevan Mission, Modi said the NDA has worked at every step in Bihar’s march towards progress. He said that only the NDA could offer security, employment and self-employment to Bihar’s youth. Central government-run initiatives like Mudra Yojana and Stand Up India were disbursing Rs 1 lakh crore to the youth.

Modi said every district of Bihar had a distinct produce, from eatables to handicraft, which are associated with the identity of Bihar -- the NDA was committed to getting these products national and international recognition, he added.

Modi said the biggest opponent of development was corruption, which snatches their rightful share from the poor. “By linking bank accounts with Aadhaar and mobile phones, NDA has ensured that the poor get their rightful share, and the avenues of flow of black money have been blocked. In most schemes’ money is directly getting transferred to the bank account of the poor,” he said.

Modi began his political campaign in Bihar with his first rally in Sasaram on October 23 and his last in Saharasa on November 3. Modi said the people of Bihar had always cherished the values of democracy, which was why its people like the politics of ‘sushasan’ or good governance. The political conscience, social churning, festivals and diverse foods of Bihar was the breath of Bihar, “this is what makes Bihar self-reliant”, he added.