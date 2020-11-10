RJD Alleges Vote Counting Delayed on Bihar Admin's Order, Certificates Withheld from Winning Candidates

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday accused the ruling Nitish Kumar administration of delaying the counting of votes for at least 10 seats in Bihar where where the counting of votes after the Assembly election is underway.

Taking to Twitter, the RJD also said that candidates who had won already were not given their certificates. The party further alleged that Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Sushil Modi were instructing the chief secretary to call District Magistrates and ROs to pressure them into swindling the results in their favour.

क़रीब 10 सीटों पर नीतीश प्रशासन गिनती में देरी कर रहा है।जीते हुए उम्मीदवारों को सर्टिफ़िकेट नहीं दे रहा है। CM आवास में बैठकर नीतीश कुमार और सुशील मोदी CM के प्रधान सचिव से सभी DM और RO को फ़ोन करवा कर नज़दीकी लड़ाई वाली सीटों के पक्ष में फ़ैसला दिलाने का दबाव बनवा रहे है — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 10, 2020

In another tweet, the RJD alleged that Kumar, Modi and others were pressuring the DMs with strict orders to arrest the number of seats won by the Mahagathbandhan at 105-110. "We will not let the public vote be looted under any circumstances," the tweet said.

नीतीश कुमार, सुशील मोदी इत्यादि मुख्यमंत्री आवासीय कार्यालय में बैठ सभी जिलाधिकारियों पर दबाव बना सख़्त निर्देश जारी करवा रहे है कि महागठबंधन को कैसे भी 105-110 सीटों पर रोको।किसी भी परिस्थिति में हम जनमत की लूट नहीं होने देंगे। — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 10, 2020

RJD Leader Manoj Jha also targeted the CM and alleged that electoral officials were working under his guidance.

As per the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) trends, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading on 121 seats. BJP leaders Sushil Kumar Modi and Bhupendra Yadav have also reached Nitish Kumar's residence. Counting of votes is underway for the 243-seat assembly and as per trends the NDA has an edge over the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

Many Bihar exit poll results have predicted a victory for the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan. If Tejashwi Yadav wins big in the Bihar Assembly elections, then he will be the second only leader to join the elite league of being third chief minister from a political family.