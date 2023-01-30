CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bihar BJP Chief Rejects Chances of Alliance with JDU, Calls Nitish Kumar 'Unpopular, Habitual Betrayer'
Bihar BJP Chief Rejects Chances of Alliance with JDU, Calls Nitish Kumar 'Unpopular, Habitual Betrayer'

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: January 30, 2023, 10:45 IST

Bihar, India

Bihar BJP Chief called Nitish Kumar a 'habitual betrayer’ (File Photo: PTI)

BJP workers from across Bihar have been categorically told that there was no question of a realignment with "unpopular" Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the party's state unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal said on Sunday.

Nearly six months after Nitish Kumar broke JDU’s alliance with the BJP in Bihar, the workers of the saffron party have reportedly been told that there would be no questions of rekindling with the “unpopular" Chief Minister, the party’s state unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal said.

According to PTI, the comments were made by Jaiswal at the concluding event of the party’s two-day state executive meeting in North Bihar’s Darbhanga district.

“We have sought to stamp out rumours among our party cadre about such a realignment. Of course, the CM has the proclivity to oscillate like a pendulum. But we are not going to be cheated by him again", the BJP leader reportedly said adding that Nitish Kumar has grown hugely unpopular in the state.

The BJP leader reiterated that his party was aiming to form its own government in Bihar and alleged that it was the Chief Minister’s unpopularity that led to his party to perform poorly in the 2020 assembly elections.

“We will win the next assembly polls and set the tone in the Lok Sabha elections next year in which we have set for ourselves a target of more than 35 out 40 seats in the state,” Jaiswal reportedly said.

The state BJP chief also referred to Kumar as a ‘habitual betrayer’ and accused him of ‘abusing the trust reposed in him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.’

The BJP lost power in Bihar when Kumar, for the second time, walked out of an alliance with the saffron party to stitch together a new one with RJD and Congress. Kumar justified his move by accusing the BJP of trying to split his own party with the help of his former close aide RCP Singh. JDU also accused the BJP of attempting to sabotage the assembly polls.

(With PTI Inputs)

first published:January 30, 2023, 10:39 IST
last updated:January 30, 2023, 10:45 IST
