Bihar BJP-JD(U) News LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar Seeks Time to Meet Sonia Gandhi, Say Sources; 'JDU Upset Over State Shown as Terror Haven'

BJP.

There are speculations of rift between the alliance partner after months of differences over a range of issues. Meanwhile, Bihar Congress has also asked it’s MLAs and MLCs to remain present at Patna.

Nitish also skipped the Niti Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. It is for the fourth time since July 17 that the Bihar CM has skipped the meeting called by the partner BJP.

Meanwhile, Top JD(U) sources have told CNN News18 that the alliance with BJP is “at dead end”, adding that the meeting called by CM Nitish Kumar is crucial. Sources privy to the developments said that Nitish Kumar had dialled Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday.

Last month, Nitish Kumar had skipped the oath-taking ceremony of NDA pick President Droupadi Murmu. Before that, on July 17, Kumar gave a miss to a meeting of chief ministers called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss issues related to the national flag and deputed BJP’s Tarkishor Prasad instead.

The development comes a day after former Union Minister RCP Singh announced his resignation from JD(U) hours after some reports surfaced that the party had sought an explanation from him over allegations of corruption.

On Singh’s resignation, Tyagi said the matter would be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting. “The issue will be discussed and CM Nitish Kumar will decide action against him and the party will support his decision.”

