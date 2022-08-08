Bihar BJP-JD(U) News LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar Seeks Time to Meet Sonia Gandhi, Say Sources; 'JDU Upset Over State Shown as Terror Haven'

Live now
Bihar BJP-JDU News LIVE Updates: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought time to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi as the JD(U) chief was upset over the BJP portraying state as a terror haven. The development comes after sources said that Nitish Kumar dialled Sonia Gandhi on Sunday. Nitish has also called a parliamentary meeting of all its MPs, MLAs and MLCs on Tuesday amid a buzz of a conflict with its partner, the Read More
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) on Sunday made it clear that it will not join the Union council of ministers again, but rebuffed speculations of a rift with ally BJP asserting all is well. JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, who addressed a press conference here, however, dismissed queries about Kumar’s absence at the NITI Aayog meeting, with the terse remark you should ask the chief minister.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday skipped the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, raising speculations of his party’s growing rift with the BJP in the state. Last month, Nitish Kumar had skipped the oath-taking ceremony of NDA pick President Droupadi Murmu. Earlier on July 17, Kumar gave a miss to a meeting of chief ministers called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss issues related to the national flag and deputed BJP’s Tarkishor Prasad instead. Here are instances when the two alliance partners held opposing views against each other. READ MORE
Is Nitish Kumar upset? Is there a rift between JDU and BJP? Will the oldest ally again ditch the biggest democratic party in the world? Is Bihar heading towards the change in rule? These are the questions spreading like wildfire in the political grapevine, after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar skipped the NITI Aayog meeting held on Sunday, hosted by the Prime Minister. He accompanied Telangana CM KCR in his non-attendance, but the latter had chosen to publicly ‘boycott’ the meet. However, Nitish had no such excuse and neither was he ill, and was seen attending other programmes in Patna while the meeting went on. READ MORE
What should the people of Bihar expect from a CM who is trying to change the government for third time in 8 years… I challenge CM (Nitish) to contest election alone: Chirag Paswan
He divided my family and broke my party. I never utter a word… Does he want to be reminded as ‘Paltu Ram’, or a power seeker?: Chirag Paswan on Nitish Kumar
There has never been such a weak Chief Minister… I am ready to debate Nitish on any platform. For power, Nitish forgets the welfare of people: Chirag Paswan
By skipping the Niti Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, Bihar chief minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar has steered clear of invites by the BJP-led Union government for the fourth time now since July 17, adding fuel to the buzz over tension between allies. While there was no official word on the reason behind Kumar’s absence, sources close to him said that he skipped the meeting citing post-Covid debility. The septuagenarian had tested positive on July 25. Sources privy to the developments told News18 that Nitish Kumar had dialled Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday. READ MORE
The JD(U) was upset with the state being projected as a terror haven by the central government, sources in the party said. They added that CM Nitish Kumar never wanted his party to join the central government in 2019, however, it was RCP Singh who “made that move on his own”.
Former Union minister RCP Singh, who had quit the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) to join Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) 12 years ago, on Saturday announced his resignation from the party which he had headed a year-and-a-half ago. Singh made the announcement at a press conference he convened at his ancestral village in Nalanda district, hours after a letter served on him by the party leadership seeking an explanation about allegations of corruption got circulated in the media. “I cannot take it anymore though I am yet to receive the letter,” claimed Singh, who appeared well aware of the contents of the communication issued by JD(U) state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, citing complaints of unidentified party workers that the bureaucrat-turned-politician had amassed “huge property” from 2013 onwards.
Former Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan will address a press conference at 10 am on Monday over JD(U) President comments on ‘Chirag Model’. Paswan came out with a flurry of tweets in response to allegation of “Chirag model at work” by JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan at a press conference here. “I practise politics of positivity and do not represent any model. Those who had engineered infights are now themselves faced with internal strife. They would do well not look for causes out on the streets,” Paswan tweeted.
There are speculations of rift between the alliance partner after months of differences over a range of issues. Meanwhile, Bihar Congress has also asked it’s MLAs and MLCs to remain present at Patna.
Nitish also skipped the Niti Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. It is for the fourth time since July 17 that the Bihar CM has skipped the meeting called by the partner BJP.
Meanwhile, Top JD(U) sources have told CNN News18 that the alliance with BJP is “at dead end”, adding that the meeting called by CM Nitish Kumar is crucial. Sources privy to the developments said that Nitish Kumar had dialled Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday.
Last month, Nitish Kumar had skipped the oath-taking ceremony of NDA pick President Droupadi Murmu. Before that, on July 17, Kumar gave a miss to a meeting of chief ministers called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss issues related to the national flag and deputed BJP’s Tarkishor Prasad instead.
The development comes a day after former Union Minister RCP Singh announced his resignation from JD(U) hours after some reports surfaced that the party had sought an explanation from him over allegations of corruption.
On Singh’s resignation, Tyagi said the matter would be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting. “The issue will be discussed and CM Nitish Kumar will decide action against him and the party will support his decision.”
