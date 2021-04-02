Bihar BJP Questions Tejaswi Yadav’s Silence on ‘Goons from Bihar’ Jibe by Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been referring to the "outsider goons" right from the beginning of the election campaign in West Bengal. Recently, she again said in Nandigram that “goons from Bihar and UP" are trying to spread disturbance in Bengal.

Such statements of her are being considered as an attempt to polarise the Bengali voters to remain in power. This election season West Bengal has been witnessing an intense squabble on the issue of ‘Bengali vs outsiders’ between the Trinamool and BJP. The heat of the West Bengal politics is being felt in Bihar. Many BJP leaders are questioning the silence of the Leader of Opposition Tejaswi Yadav on this issue. Tejaswi’s RJD has been supporting the TMC in the Bengal Assembly election.

Taking a dig at Tejaswi on the statement made by Mamata, BJP’s Bihar vice-president Rajiv Ranjan said that the RJD leader has become so restless for power that he is now ashamed to criticise politicians who defame Bihar. “Mamata Banerjee is calling the people of Bihar and UP criminals and if he does not give a sharp response, then it can be understood that Bihar’s reputation does not matter to the Leader of the Opposition,” Rajiv Ranjan said.

Tejaswi Yadav is known to be vocal over discrimination against outsiders. In the year 2016, he strongly opposed the burning of auto-rickshaws belonging to non-Marathis in Maharashtra.