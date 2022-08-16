Bihar Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates: Nearly 30 MLAs to Take Oath as Ministers Today, 16 from Tejashwi's RJD, 11 from JD(U) Likely to Get Berths

Live now
Bihar Cabinet Expansion LIVE Updates: The cabinet expansion of the new Nitish Kumar government, which recently broke away from the NDA and joined RJD-led alliance, will take place on Tuesday. Around 30 members will be inducted from different constituents of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ or the Grand Alliance and the swearing-in will take place at 11.30 AM inside the Raj Bhavan. Read More
The Congress MLAs, who are likely to be inducted in the Bihar cabinet include:
1.Afaq Alam 2. Murari Gautam
Independent MLAs to be inducted:
1.Sumit Singh
Minister from Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM:
1. Santosh Suman
Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Here is a list of ministers likely to be inducted from JD(U) quota:
1. Vijay Choudhary 2. Bijendra Yadav 3. Ashok Choudhary 4. Sheela Mandal 5. Shravan Kumar 6. Sanjay Jha 7. Leshi Singh 8. Jama Khan 9. Jayant Raj 10. Madan Sahni 11. Sunil Kumar
Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who faces a no-confidence motion by members of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Monday delivered an emotional speech at a function on Vidhan Sabha premises on the occasion of Independence Day. Sinha, a senior BJP leader who had shown reluctance to resign and is likely to be voted out on August 24, read out from a written text which sounded like a veritable farewell speech. In the speech that ran into seven pages, Sinha made many references to the twenty months for which he has been holding the post and his attempts at making the legislative process more vibrant. I tried my best to be impartial, rising above party sentiments and this also led to accusations of being too liberal towards the opposition, he noted wryly.
In a deviation from the decision of other left parties to extend outside support to the new Grand Alliance government in Bihar, the CPI on Sunday said it would like to be a part of the Nitish Kumar cabinet if the party is given an “honourable representation”. Atul Kumar Anjan, a senior leader of the Communist Party of India, said Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had recently met its National General Secretary D Raja in Delhi and they discussed about the priorities of the “Mahagathbandhan” (Grand Alliance) government in the eastern state. Talks are on with the alliance partners of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government. We would like to be a part of the Nitish Kumar cabinet if the CPI is given an honourable representation, Anjan told PTI.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will expand his Cabinet on Tuesday, nearly a week after he ditched the BJP-led alliance and formed “Mahagathbandhan” government with the support of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress. The oath taking ceremony of new ministers will take place at 11:30 am in Raj Bhavan in Patna tomorrow. Nitish Kumar took oath as chief minister of Bihar for the eighth time on June 10 and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy. The RJD, which is the single largest party in Bihar with 79 seats, will have 16 Cabinet berths and 11 will go in Janata Dal United’s account, NDTV reported citing sources.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which has the highest number of MLAs in the Bihar Assembly, is likely to get 16 ministerial berths and the JD(U) is likely to keep 11. Jitan Ram Manjhi Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) is likely to get one ministerial berth as Santosh Suman is likely to return as a minister. Congress is likely to get two cabinet berths and Afaque Alam and Murari Gautam might be picked as part of the party’s strategy to back a Muslim and a Dalit.
The state cabinet can have up to 36 ministers, including the chief minister. The induction of ministers on Tuesday is expected to keep a few berths vacant for future expansion. An in-principle agreement has been reached that the RJD, which is the largest party in the state assembly, will have a lion’s share of ministerial berths, followed by Kumar’s JD(U). Congress’ state in-charge Bhakt Charan Das has said that the party is tipped to get three ministerial berths, two of which will be filled on Tuesday.
According to Congress sources who did not wish to be named, Afaque Alam and Murari Gautam have been handpicked as part of the party’s strategy to back a Muslim and a Dalit. Earlier, the names of Shakil Ahmed Khan, an AICC secretary and one of the most vocal MLAs, besides Rajesh Ram, were doing the rounds.
From the RJD camp, there seems to be little doubt over the induction of Tej Pratap Yadav, the maverick elder son of Lalu Prasad. Along expected lines, the party is expected to allot a number of berths to those from the Yadav caste, who form its core base. Others whose names are doing the rounds include national general secretary Alok Mehta and young MLA Sudhakar Singh, whose father Jagadanand Singh is currently the state president and enjoys the respect of Tejashwi Yadav.
The JD(U) is likely to retain most of its ministers in the previous NDA government including Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Ashok Choudhary, Bijendra Yadav, Shravan Kumar and Leshi Singh. It may drop a few who may have been deemed to be close to the BJP and former JD(U) president RCP Singh who has been accused of trying to split the party at the ex-ally’s behest.
