Bihar Communal Violence: Bail Plea of Union Minister Ashwini Chaube’s Son, Arjit Shashwat, Rejected
The police had registered an FIR against him for leading a procession on the occasion of Hindu New Year on March 17, without taking permission from the authorities.
Security personnel seen monitoring the situation in Bihar's Nawada on March 30, 2018.
Bhagalpur: A local court in Bhagalpur on Saturday rejected anticipatory bail petition of Arjit Shashwat, the son of union minister Ashwini Chaube, wanted in the case of inciting communal tension in Nathnagar area of the district.
Additional District Judge Kumud Ranjan Singh, after hearing the bail petition, said that the reasons cited by the defence council did not hold ground.
The police had registered an FIR against him for leading a procession on the occasion of Hindu New Year on March 17, without taking permission from the authorities. This procession led to some communal tension which then snowballed in nine districts of the state.
Arjit did not cooperate with the police and termed the FIR as a piece of garbage. Soon, his stand supported by his father and few other BJP leaders turned into a major political controversy, inviting scathing attack by the opposition parties which forced Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to publicly snub leaders. Nitish said some leaders are indulged in divisive politics. He vowed to remain equidistance with communalism and corruption.
The court issued a warrant against Arjit but he is still on the run. However, he might surrender after rejection of anticipatory bail plea.
