Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi Flays Mamata Banerjee For Outrage Against 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants

Modi claimed the West Bengal government has been providing asylum to Bangladeshi infiltrators.

PTI

Updated:June 1, 2019, 10:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi Flays Mamata Banerjee For Outrage Against 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
File photo of Sushil Kumar Modi. (PTI)
Loading...
Patna: Lashing out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for having reprimanded a group of men for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi Saturday accused the TMC supremo of conspiring to "drive away lakhs of Hindi-speaking people" from her state.

Modi claimed the West Bengal government has been providing asylum to Bangladeshi infiltrators.

"The way Mamata Banerjee rebuked those chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and got them detained by police makes it apparent that the Trinamool government, which has been providing asylum to Bangladeshi infiltrators, is indulging in a conspiracy to drive away lakhs of Hindi-speaking people who live in her state," the senior BJP leader tweeted.

"Mamata Banerjee should clarify whether in West Bengal people have been stripped of the religious right to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. She should be asked whether people can be prevented from living in a state because they speak a particular language and practice a certain religion," he added.

The Bihar Deputy chief minister's remarks came in the backdrop of a recent incident in the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat, which the Trinamool Congress lost to the BJP in the general elections.

A viral video showed Banerjee allegedly stopping her car and stepping out in fury upon hearing chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' from a group of bystanders, as her cavalcade drove past.

"What do you think of yourself? You will come from other states, stay here and abuse us? I will not tolerate this," she was reportedly heard saying in the video.

Meanwhile, Modi also took potshots at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, whom he did not mention by name, asking "why are those indulging in the farce of saving the Constitution silent. Do they have no concern for Hindi-speaking Biharis in the adjoining state".

Yadav, who has been RJD's de facto leader ever since his father and founding president Lalu Prasad was convicted in fodder scam cases, had shared the stage with Banerjee at a rally in Kolkata earlier this year, where leaders from over 20 parties opposed to the BJP had taken part.

The young leader had also made a dash to Kolkata when Banerjee had staged a sit-in against a CBI team's visit to interrogate the city's Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar in a corruption case.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram