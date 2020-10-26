Bihar Election 2020 Hightlights: Tejashwi Gets EC Notice for Flouting Rules Related to Publication of Criminal Cases

Oct 26, 2020 20:05 (IST)

Caste Politics in Bihar | With just two days remaining for voting in the first phase of the Assembly polls, the contest is panning out between the backward and forward castes in Bihar for the opposition Mahagathbandhan and the ruling NDA respectively. Such a vote polarisation, deliberately effected through statements of the leaders of the two groupings, seems to be turning into an advantageous situation for the Mahagathbandhan.

During a rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sasaram on October 23, he said that 10 per cent reservation will be given to the upper castes belonging to the economically weaker section.

Tejashwi Yadav, the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan, during a rally in Sasaram district on Monday said that poor people fearlessly walked in front of Babu Sahab (Rajput) and other upper caste people of Bihar when his father Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Chief Minister.