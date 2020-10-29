Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar Won't be Able to Retain His Position, BJP-LJP Will Form Govt After Polls, Says Chirag Paswan

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: A day after voting for phase 1 of the Bihar polls, the state will see hectic campaigning by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav among others. The first phase of polling for the Bihar assembly elections passed off peacefully yesterday as an estimated 54.26 per cent voters exercised their franchise, marginally lower than in 2015, as the coronavirus scare failed to impact the turnout. The polls were held in 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts amid tight security and strict COVID-19 regulations in place. According to the Election Commission's Voter Turnout App, the provisional polling percentage was 54.26 that was updated till 10 PM. The Chief Electoral Officer's office said in Patna that the voter turnout in the 2015 election in these 16 districts was 54.75 per cent. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said in Delhi that the voter turnout in phase one was 54.94 per cent in the 2015 assembly polls, while in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections the corresponding figure was 53.54 per cent.
Election Commission secretary general Umesh Sinha told reporters in Delhi that the "projected" voter turnout is expected to exceed the last assembly and the Lok Sabha poll figures. This was the first major poll held in the country amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic and the poll time increased by an hour till 6 pm to allow suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients to vote in the last hour. Polling went beyond 6 PM in some constituencies, while the voting hours were curtailed in Naxal-affected areas and ended at 4 pm after beginning at 7 am. Out of the 16 districts which went to polls, 12 are hit by Left-wing extremism, a senior poll panel official said. "And out of the 12, four are considered as extreme Left-Wing affected," the official said in Delhi, expressing satisfaction at the smooth conduct of the exercise. Of the nearly 2.15 crore electors eligible to exercise the franchise, 1.12 crore were male, 1.01 crore female and 599 were categorised as third gender, according to data provided by the Election Commission.
Lavishing praise on Modi, Kumar referred to a slew of projects to assert that the people of Bihar can never forget what he has done for the state.
CM Nitish Kumar Won't be Able to Retain His Position: Chirag Paswan | "This time people voted for change and development. The feedback I am getting from my party candidates and workers clearly indicates that CM Nitish Kumar won't be able to retain his position after November 10. BJP-LJP will form a new government in Bihar," said Chirag Paswan, LJP.
Chirag Paswan Slams Nitish Kumar Over Maintaining Silence on Punjab Dusshera Celebration
बिहार की धरती पर राहुल गांधी जी ने प्रधानमंत्री जी के सम्बंध मे पंजाब में हुई निंदनीय घटना का उल्लेख किया और बिहार के मौजूदा मुख्यमंत्री @NitishKumar जी ख़ामोश है।प्रधानमंत्री के साथ स्टेज शेयर करने को बेताब रहते है मगर राहुल गांधी के इस घृणित बयान पर अपना मुँह नहीं खोलते है।
Modi Will Make Bihar a 'Developed' State if People Vote NDA to Power: CM Nitish Kumar | Bringing the 'Modi factor' to the fore of the poll campaign, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar devoted his speech at a BJP rally here to development works undertaken by the prime minister for Bihar and said Narendra Modi will make it a "developed" state if the ruling NDA is voted back to power. Lavishing praise on Modi, Kumar referred to a slew of projects to assert that the people of Bihar can never forget what he has done for the state.
Bihar's Provisional Voter Turnout Slightly Lower Than 2015 | The coronavirus pandemic did not have much impact on the voter turnout in the first phase of Bihar assembly polls as an estimated 53.54 voters exercised their franchise compared to 54.75 per cent in these districts in 2015, according to provisional figures. This is the first major election being conducted amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
Nitish Comes Under Oppn Fire Over Munger Killing on Poll Day | The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar came under heavy opposition fire, the day of the first of the three-phase assembly polls, with rivals drawing comparisons between the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and the Monday incident in Munger where a young man was killed in firing during a police crackdown on a religious procession.
Gandhi said that people had to make a choice between the young leadership of the RJD-Congress combine and ‘beeta hua samay’ (past) of Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar.
1st phase of Bihar Poll Passes off Peacefully with 54.26 Pc Voter Turnout | The first phase of polling for the Bihar assembly elections passed off peacefully as an estimated 54.26 per cent of nearly 2.15 crore eligible voters exercised their franchise, marginally ower than in 2015, as the coronavirus scare failed to impact the turnout. The polls were held in 71 constituencies spread across 16 districts amid tight security and strict COVID-19 regulations in place.
Yogi Adityanath To Address Rally in Bihar | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address election rallies in Siwan and Hajipur districts today.
As many as 1,066 candidates are in the fray in the first phase of the poll. The prominent candidates whose electoral fate has been locked in the EVMs are Shreyasi Singh, a CWG gold medallist shooter, and six members of the outgoing cabinet -- Prem Kumar (Gaya Town), Vijay Kumar Sinha (Lakhisarai), Ram Narayan Mandal (Banka), Krishnanandan Prasad Verma (Jehanabad), Jaikumar Singh (Dinara) and Santosh Kumar Nirala (Rajpur).
Deputy Election Commissioner in-charge of EVMs said in Delhi that the functioning of electronic voting machines was "very satisfactory" during the polling. A minuscule 0.22 per cent of the total 41,689 ballot units, 0.25 per cent of the total 31,371 control units and 1.28 per cent of the total 31,371 paper trail machines were replaced due to malfunctioning, the officer said.
In 12 polling stations of Jamui, the poll timing was increased by one hour due to the delay in replacing the faulty machines, he said. One control unit and at least one ballot unit makes for one EVM. Deputy Election Commissioner in charge of Bihar, Chandra Bhushan Kumar said in Delhi that overall cash seizure in Bihar so far stood at Rs 46.11 crore including foreign currency worth Rs 89.30 lakh.
Across all 16 districts that went to poll on Wednesday, voters were seen queuing up at polling stations since early morning and COVID-19 norms were largely followed with people wearing masks and maintaining a safe distance from each other.
At a polling station in Jalpura village of Bhojpur district, there were not many voters around 3.15 pm when a PTI reporter went to cast his ballot, but plastic hand gloves were strewn all around, used and discarded by electors.
Hand sanitisers were kept at the entrance and the exit gates of the booth. Some people, however, were seen without a face mask.
"We have hand gloves, but some people are refusing to wear," said Angad Kumar, the presiding officer of one of the four booths at the polling station. A 55-year-old polling agent died of heart attack in Nawada district. Officials said Krishna Singh was deployed at booth number 258 in Foolawa village of Hisua assembly constituency.
They said Singh complained of severe heart pain and was rushed to the Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead. As many as 159 people were detained as a preventive measure during the polling, the election panel said.