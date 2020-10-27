Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: High on Power, Its Ego, Bihar Govt Has Deviated from Its Path, Says Sonia Gandhi

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Congress president Sonia Gandhi today accused the Bihar government of being "high on power and ego", saying it had deviated from its path. "High on power & its ego, current Bihar government has deviated from its path. Neither their saying nor doing is good. Labourers are helpless, farmers are anxious & youth are disappointed. Public is with Congress Mahagatbandhan and it is the call of Bihar," she said. With just one day to go before voting for phase 1 of the Bihar polls, LJP’s Chirag Paswan has decided to sharpen his attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Chirag Paswan will address a press conference today to bring attention to the works of Kumar. Paswan has been constantly criticising the chief minister, with whom he reportedly fell out after a disagreement over seat sharing.On Sunday, Paswan threatened to jail the JD(U) supremo if his party comes to power in the state. He also requested the BJP voters who do not support Nitish Kumar to vote for LJP. In a tweet, the LJP chief said: “I request you to please vote for LJP candidates to implement #Bihar1stBihari1st. Everywhere else vote for the BJP. The coming government will be a #Nitish-free government.” Lok Janshakti Party is contesting on 138 seats and the party had earlier said that it will field candidates against Nitish Kumar’s JD(U). Of the 71 seats going to polls in the first phase on October 28, LJP is contesting on 38 seats- all against the JD(U) and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM-S. In at least 8 out of the 38 seats, LJP will play a definite role in deciding the losers, if not the winners. The LJP has fielded candidates against the BJP in five seats. However, the party is in alliance with the BJP in the central government and promised post election alliance in government formation.