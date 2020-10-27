News18 Logo

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: High on Power, Its Ego, Bihar Govt Has Deviated from Its Path, Says Sonia Gandhi

News18.com | October 27, 2020, 9:09 IST
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Congress president Sonia Gandhi today accused the Bihar government of being "high on power and ego", saying it had deviated from its path. "High on power & its ego, current Bihar government has deviated from its path. Neither their saying nor doing is good. Labourers are helpless, farmers are anxious & youth are disappointed. Public is with Congress Mahagatbandhan and it is the call of Bihar," she said. With just one day to go before voting for phase 1 of the Bihar polls, LJP's Chirag Paswan has decided to sharpen his attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Chirag Paswan will address a press conference today to bring attention to the works of Kumar. Paswan has been constantly criticising the chief minister, with whom he reportedly fell out after a disagreement over seat sharing.

On Sunday, Paswan threatened to jail the JD(U) supremo if his party comes to power in the state. He also requested the BJP voters who do not support Nitish Kumar to vote for LJP. In a tweet, the LJP chief said: “I request you to please vote for LJP candidates to implement #Bihar1stBihari1st. Everywhere else vote for the BJP. The coming government will be a #Nitish-free government.” Lok Janshakti Party is contesting on 138 seats and the party had earlier said that it will field candidates against Nitish Kumar’s JD(U). Of the 71 seats going to polls in the first phase on October 28, LJP is contesting on 38 seats- all against the JD(U) and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM-S. In at least 8 out of the 38 seats, LJP will play a definite role in deciding the losers, if not the winners. The LJP has fielded candidates against the BJP in five seats. However, the party is in alliance with the BJP in the central government and promised post election alliance in government formation.
Oct 27, 2020 9:09 (IST)

Chirag Paswan to Address Press Conference Today | With just one day to go before voting for phase 1 of the Bihar polls, LJP’s Chirag Paswan has decided to sharpen his attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Chirag Paswan will address a press conference today to bring attention to the works of Kumar. Paswan has been constantly criticising the chief minister, with whom he reportedly fell out after a disagreement over seat sharing. On Sunday, Paswan threatened to jail the JD(U) supremo if his party comes to power in the state.

Oct 27, 2020 8:59 (IST)

BJP Cites Ram Temple, Article 370 in Poll Rallies | PM Modi and other BJP star campaigners like UP CM Yogi Adityanath and party president JP Nadda repeatedly cited Ram temple at Ayodhya, scrapping of Article 370 and law against triple talaq as achievements of the government at the Centre and attacked the opposition for opposing these. The 69 years old Chief Minister, who is also the JD(U) president and is seeking a fourth term in power, carried out a strenuous campaign which began with a series of virtual rallies and has been followed by dozens of election meetings where he has been physically present, including two where he shared the stage with the Prime Minister.

Oct 27, 2020 8:42 (IST)

READ | 'Farmers being Destroyed, Youth Unemployed': With 'Onion Garland', Tejashwi Renews Attack on Centre

The attack over rising price came two days before the state goes for polls to 71 seats in the first phase of Bihar Assembly polls in the state.

Oct 27, 2020 8:20 (IST)

Curtain came down on Monday over campaign for 71 assembly segments of Bihar which go to polls tomorrow, in the first phase of elections. Leading the NDA charge, PM Modi flew down to address as many as three rallies where he urged the voters to vote CM Nitish Kumar back to power. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, whose party is contesting the elections in alliance with Lalu Prasads RJD and three Left parties, also chipped in with two rallies. 

Oct 27, 2020 8:04 (IST)

Rahul Gandhi to Address Rallies Tomorrow | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address two public election meetings at Valmiki Nagar and Kusheshwar Asthan in Bihar on October 28. Senior state Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra on Monday said that Gandhi will hold the meeting at Valmiki Nagar at 12 noon and the one at Kusheshwar Asthan at 2.30 pm.

Oct 27, 2020 7:54 (IST)

Tejashwi Yadav will address rallies in West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Patna. In an early-morning tweet on Tuesday the RJD leader said that the assembly polls in Bihar will be fought on bread, employment and development.

Oct 27, 2020 7:49 (IST)

READ | With 78 Lakh First-time Voters in Bihar, How Tejashwi Yadav's Job Promise Could Spin Poll Agenda

Many agree with the view that the 10 lakh government jobs that Tejashwi Yadav promised may be undeliverable, but nobody argues with the fact that he has single-handedly brought the poll campaign…

Oct 27, 2020 7:38 (IST)

Will Fight Election on Bread, Employment and Development: Tejashwi | Tejashwi Yadav renewed his attack on CM Nitish Kumar and said, "Whatever Nitish Kumar says abusive about me, it is a blessing. Nitish Ji is physically and mentally tired, so whatever he wants, he should say anything." The RJD leader also said that Bihar will fight the election on bread, employment and development.

Oct 27, 2020 7:34 (IST)

Nitish Kumar to Address Rallies in Nalanda | CM Nitish Kumar to address 6 different political rallies across the Nalanda district in Bihar. BJP leaders JP Nadda and Smriti Irani will also address rallies today. Political rallies on the first phase has ended today as 71 constituencies will go for vote tomorrow.

Oct 27, 2020 7:20 (IST)

Tejaswhi Stirs Row with 'Babu Saheb' Jibe | RJD leader Tejaswhi Yadav courted a controversy when he said the poor used to walk before "Babu Saheb", a term used to refer to upper caste Rajputs in Bihar, with their held high when Lalu Prasad was in power. The assertion led TV channels to draw a parallel between his comment and his father Lalu Prasad's hugely panned "BHURA baal saaf karo" remark. BHURA was considered a crass reference to the upper caste Brahmin, Bhumihar, Rajput and Kayastha communities in a Mandalised Bihar. The chief ministerial face of the opposition grand alliance, however, quickly made amends, realising the fallout his statement could have in the election.

Oct 27, 2020 7:17 (IST)

Voting to 71 Seats in 6 Districts Tomorrow | 71 constituencies will go to vote tomorrow. The constituencies fall in six districts, including naxal-hit Gaya, Rohtas and Aurangabad. Among the prominent parties while RJD is contesting on 42 of the 71 seats in the first phase, JD(U) candidates are in 41 constituencies, BJP (29), Congress (21) and LJP nominees are in fray at 41 places.

Oct 27, 2020 7:14 (IST)

Slipped Thrown at CM Nitish Kumar in Muzaffarpur | A slipper was thrown at Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar by some protestors on Monday while he was going towards his helicopter after addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur district's Sakra. Muzaffarpur East Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Pandey told News18 that the slippers had been aimed towards the helicopter. However, Kumar wasn't near the chopper then and hence the culprits missed the target. Police has taken at least three people in custody on the charge of creating disturbances at the chief minister's rally, sources said.

A file photo of Sonia Gandhi.

However, the BJP central leadership is firm in its choice of Nitish Kumar for the CM’s chair brushing out any speculations. PM Modi had earlier clarified that the BJP will support Nitish Kumar for the Chief Ministership in Bihar. Amit Shah, in an excusive interview to News18, has said that irrespective of which party gets more seats in the NDA alliance, Kumar will remain the CM if NDA forms government. LJP remains vocal in its critique of CM Nitish Kumar and has been campaigning against the JD(U) on failures in multiple fronts. Chirag Paswan has maintained that he wants a BJP Chief Minister. The lack of action by BJP against Chirag Paswan has given rise to speculation that the LJP is just the "B Team" of the BJP and is meant to keep Nitish Kumar under check.

