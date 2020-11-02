News18 Logo

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: They Want Youth Votes But Not Youth Leader, Says Tejashwi in Attack on NDA, Slams Personal Comments

News18.com | November 2, 2020, 8:14 IST
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, LJP’s Chirag Paswan and a host of other leaders will campaign in the state today, just a day ahead of voting for phase 2 of the assembly polls. Campaigning for the second phase of Bihar assembly elections ended on Sunday evening, setting the stage for polling on Tuesday in 94 constituencies spread across 17 districts. The last day of campaigning witnessed hectic canvassing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing four back-to-back rallies in support of NDA candidates, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is also in the fray in this phase, criss-crossing over a dozen venues. According to the Election Commission, more than 2.85 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 1,463 candidates -- 1316 male, 146 female and one transgender. Of the total 2,85,50,285 voters 1,50,33,034 are male, 1,35,16,271 female and 980 transgender, as per the poll panel data.

The Election Commission said it has set up a total of 41,362 booths at 18,823 polling stations. Maharajganj constituency has the maximum 27 candidates in this phase, while the minimum four are from Darauli constituency (SC). The 94 constituencies which are going to poll on November 3 are in 17 districts: West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Nalanda and Patna. The BJP's charge was led by Prime Minister Modi, who addressed seven rallies over two days, including the four on Sunday. Several Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Giriraj Singh and Anurag Thakur, besides senior party leaders such as BJP chief J P Nadda addressed campaign rallies.
Nov 2, 2020 8:14 (IST)

HIGHLIGHT | Campaigning for the second phase of Bihar assembly elections ended on Sunday evening, setting the stage for polling on Tuesday in 94 constituencies spread across 17 districts. The last day of campaigning witnessed hectic canvassing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing four back-to-back rallies in support of NDA candidates, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is also in the fray in this phase, criss-crossing over a dozen venues. According to the Election Commission, more than 2.85 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 1,463 candidates -- 1316 male, 146 female and one transgender. 

Nov 2, 2020 8:08 (IST)

Tejashwi Yadav in a tweet attacked the state government over unemployment and basic issues. "What can I say if they are personally criticizing and not talking about unemployment and basic issues? If there is any shortcoming, they should criticize the leadership skills, policy decisions and ideology and not the individual.

Nov 2, 2020 7:43 (IST)

READ | NDA Hopes to Ride Reach of Welfare Packages, Modi's Appeal to Score Over Opposition

The Mithila region was hit hard by floods, and a large section of the extremely backward communities (EBCs), whose numbers are higher than the state average in many seats here, and scheduled castes…

Nov 2, 2020 7:32 (IST)

No Anti-incumbency in Bihar: Nitish Kumar | Nitish Kumar said that there is no anti-incumbency in the state and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get a majority in the Assembly elections. "There is no anti-incumbency in Bihar, I am not worried about that at all... NDA will get a majority, and if things upturn, then it will be a result of the previous 15-year rule and people will run away again," Kumar said, adding that he will be "at peace" if he is voted out.

Nov 2, 2020 7:24 (IST)

Will RJD Delay Salaries or Stop Development Work: Nitish Kumar | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said providing 10 lakh jobs, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's main poll promise, would cost the exchequer Rs 1.44 lakh crore annually, and wondered if his rival would shelve other development works or delay salaries to implement his pledge. Kumar also said his government has changed the state's industrial policy and that "we will be able to invite several industries". Tejashwi has promised he would sanction 10 lakh government jobs in his very first cabinet meeting if the 'Mahagathbandhan' is voted to power. "That is impossible, they won't get the chance to govern," Kumar said. "But for what he (Tejashwi) has said, it will cost the state exchequer Rs 1.44 lakh crore annually...,

Nov 2, 2020 7:19 (IST)

Where was Double Engine for Migrants During Lockdown: Lalu Prasad | Lalu Prasad Yadav took a dig at PM Modi ahead of the second round of the Assembly polls, over his "double engine" remark. "It is not a double engine but it is a trouble engine government in Bihar," Lalu Prasad said from his official Twitter handle. Where was the "double engine" when migrants from the state had to be brought back during the lockdown, he asked. He was reacting to Modi's statement, at his Chapra rally, that Bihar has a double engine government meant for development, referring to his party and the Janata Dal-United, while the opposition has a "double Yuvraj", a jibe at Congress' Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav. 

Nov 2, 2020 7:13 (IST)

Polls to 94 Constituencies in Second Phase Tomorrow | Campaign for the second phase of Bihar assembly polls ended on Sunday evening as the state will go to polls for 94 constituencies across 17 districts on Tuesday. 

Nov 2, 2020 7:09 (IST)

Actor and Cricketer Using Me for Publicity: Nitish Kumar | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar mocked his opponents Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan, saying a "cricketer and an actor" were using his name for more publicity. When asked about how he felt about young leaders making political and controversial comments, Kumar said he did not care about it. "How does it matter, one was from the field of cricket, another from cinema, let them have their publicity. They have been falsely accusing me for their own publicity. But for me, the whole of Bihar is my family and I am working for the development of the state," he said in an exclusive interview to CNN-News18.

In his Sunday rallies, the prime minister excoriated the opposition over the Pulwama attack after Pakistan's admission of complicity in it and berated the RJD-Congress combine, calling it an alliance of "double-double yuvraj" (two crown princes) whose sole concern was to protect their "respective thrones". BJP leaders repeatedly raked up the Ram temple issues, Article 370, triple talaq and also prominently mentioned the Pakistani minister's admission of his country's involvement in the Pulwama attack of 2019 that had left 40 CRPF jawans dead.

For attacking the RJD, their constant refrain was "jungle raj", "lantern era", "kidnapping industry", slamming the party over its record on law and order. At a rally on October 28, PM Modi had targeted Tejashwi, calling him "Jungle Raj Ke Yuvraj (the crown prince of jungle raj)".

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed two rallies for this phase of elections where he cornered Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the issues of unemployment, migrant crisis, farm laws and sugar mills. He had said the prime minister talks about other countries in his speeches but not about the issues facing the nation such as unemployment.

Tejashwi, in the meanwhile, scaled up the intensity of his campaign and addressed close to a dozen, or even more, rallies every day since the voting for phase 1 of election on October 28. He kept his focus on his promise of 10 lakh jobs, while also assailing Kumar over a record "46.6 per cent unemployment", poor status of education and health facilities, the handling of the coronavirus crisis among other things.

Tejashwi's salvos drew stinging response from Kumar who tried to blunt his attack by comparing the law and order situation under the RJD's government (1990-2005) with that under his 15 rule and constantly reminding the voter that RJD chief Lalu Yadav has been implicated for corruption and is serving a jail term. Kumar also kept counting his government's work on power, road and giving reservation to women in local bodies.

He also said that he would prefer population-proportionate reservation. With massive crowds thronging these rallies, COVID- 19 guidelines on social distancing were flagrantly violated.

Tejashwis elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in this phase. Among other prominent faces whose fate would be closed in EVMs in this phase are: BJP leader and Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav (Patna Sahib), JD(U) lawmaker and Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar (Nalanda), BJP MLA and Cooperative Minister Rana Randhir Singh (Madhuban), and JD(U) leader and state minister Ramsevak Singh (Hathua).

Also in the fray is Chandrika Roy (JDU), the father of Tej Pratap Yadavs estranged wife Aishwarya Rai, who in her campaign has been highlighting the alleged "ill-treatment" meted out to her by RJD chief Lalu Prasad's family. This phase is also very crucial for Chirag Paswan- led Lok Janshakti Party which has fielded 52 candidates.

Their performance in this phase will indicate if the issues raised by Paswan during his campaign -- corruption charges against Nitish Kumar, education degrees getting delayed, lack of jobs, and migration for livelihood -- found resonance among the people. The RJD has 56 candidates in the fray this phase, the BJP 46, the JD(U) 43, the RLSP 36 and the Congress 24.

