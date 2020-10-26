News18 Logo

politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Farmers Destroyed, Youth Unemployed, Starvation on the Rise, Alleges Tejashwi Yadav

News18.com | October 26, 2020, 11:48 IST
facebookTwitterskype

Event Highlights

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav today attacked the BJP on the issue of inflation, saying farmers were being destroyed, youth were unemployed and starvation was on the rise. "Inflation is the biggest issue. BJP people used to wear a garland of onions. Now it's about to touch Rs 100/kg. There's unemployment, starvation is rising, small traders are destroyed, poverty is rising. GDP is falling, we're going through an economic crisis. Those who were speaking about onion when it touched Rs 50-60/kg are now silent when it has crossed Rs 80/kg. Farmers are being destroyed, youth is unemployed, Bihar is poor and people are migrating for education, jobs & medical help. Starvation is on a rise," he said. The campaigning for phase 1 of the high-decibel Bihar elections draws to a close today ahead of the voting on October 28.

To cash in on the opportunity, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP’s Smriti Irani and JP Nadda will address rallies today. As per the final leg of the CVoter Opinion Poll, nearly 29.5 per cent of state's population have shown their interest in bringing incumbent Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar back to power. It is also to be noted that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is also a chief ministerial candidate and LJP chief Chirag Paswan are not far behind in the race. As per the opinion poll, as many as 19.9 per cent of the population stand in favour of Tejashwi Yadav as chief ministerial candidate. While, at least 13.8 per cent of Bihar's population see Chirag Paswan as a rising potential chief ministerial candidate.
Read More
Oct 26, 2020 11:48 (IST)

READ | Amid Row Over Bihar Poll Promise, Union Minister Says All Citizens to Get Free Covid-19 Vaccine

An estimated Rs 500 odd will be spent on vaccination of each person, Sarangi told reporters after addressing a campaign meeting for the November 3 assembly by-poll in Balasore.

Oct 26, 2020 11:32 (IST)

BJP President JP Nadda to Address Public Meetings in Bihar Today | BJP president JP Nadda will address public meetings in Bihar's Poornia and Aurangabad districts.

Oct 26, 2020 11:18 (IST)

BJP Posters Leave out Nitish Kumar, Spark Row | Just three days ahead of the first phase of Bihar assembly elections, BJP put up life-size posters with only Narendra Modi’s image across the state, manifestly indicating that the party has decided to seek votes only in his name, observers here felt. The dropping of Nitish’s photo has also happened three days ahead of Modi’s second leg of electioneering on October 28 — he will address physical rallies at Patna, Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur. 

Oct 26, 2020 11:08 (IST)

For a Nitish-free Bihar, Back BJP Where LJP Isn’t in Fray: Chirag Paswan | In an early morning tweet, Paswan said, “I request you all to vote for LJP candidates where they are contesting to implement Bihar1st Bihari1st and in the rest of the places, vote for BJP. The next government will be a Nitish free government.” Paswan took another swipe at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar by referring to a full page advertisement of BJP with only the PM’s photograph, though the advertisement had the symbols of all four parties in the NDA. 

Oct 26, 2020 10:59 (IST)

Farmers are Being Destroyed, Youth is Unemployed: Tejashwi Yadav | "Those who were speaking about onion when it touched Rs 50-60/kg are now silent when it has crossed Rs 80/kg. Farmers are being destroyed, youth is unemployed, Bihar is poor and people are migrating for education, jobs and medical help, starvation is on a rise," said Tejashwi Yadav, RJD

Oct 26, 2020 10:41 (IST)

READ | From Free Vaccine to First Signature, These 5 Statements Sum Up the Bihar Campaign So Far

Campaigning for the first assembly election post lockdown was marked by high-voltage rhetoric. From Chirag Paswan hoping for a "#Nitish-free government' to Modi warning voters against those who made…

Oct 26, 2020 10:28 (IST)

With Fadnavis, Covid Drives 4 Prominent BJP Leaders Out of Bihar Campaign | The Covid-19 virus is making its presence conspicuous in the Bihar assembly elections. BJP's election in-charge and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also tested corona positive on Saturday. With this a quartet of prominent BJP leaders have been compelled to keep away from campaigning in Bihar because of testing positive for Coronavirus.

Oct 26, 2020 9:46 (IST)

Everyone knows where the money is going, CM has to contest election and do a lot of things. All of this is a matter of investigation and it will be investigated by our govt - that where is all the money of liquor smuggling, '7 Nischay' scheme & funds by centre going: Chirag Paswan, LJP

Oct 26, 2020 9:29 (IST)

61% Bihar Voters Say Chirag Paswan & BJP are Hand in Glove | In a twist in the Bihar elections, as many as 61 per cent Bihar voters feel that Chirag Paswans LJP and BJP are actually working hand in glove with each other. As per the ABP-CVoter opinion poll on Bihar state elections released, 61 per cent said LJP and BJP are actually working hand in glove with each other. There have been murmurs that Chirag Paswan is attacking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and supporting the BJP in the state elections.

Oct 26, 2020 9:08 (IST)

READ | Lalu Yadav Performed Animal Sacrifice, Did Tantra to Kill Me 3 Years Ago, Claims Sushil Modi

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Sushil Kumar Modi made a series of claims related to Lalu’s 'superstitious' lifestyle and his belief in black magic.

Oct 26, 2020 9:00 (IST)

Nitish Kumar's 15 Years as CM Scores Over Lalu's Reign: Poll | Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumars track record of governance over 15 years scores over arch-rival RJD supremo and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad by a wide margin. As per the ABP-CVoter opinion poll on Bihar state elections released on Saturday, respondents were asked to draw a comparison between 15 years governance of Lalu Prasad and 15 years governance of Nitish Kumar. On whose governance has been better, respondents to the tune of 61.6 per cent said Nitish Kumar's governance has been better while 38.4 per cent endorsed Lalu Prasad.

Oct 26, 2020 8:46 (IST)

60% See BJP-JDU Tussle Over Bihar CM Post if BJP Wins More Seats | More than 60 per cent Bihar voters think that post elections BJP and JDU will have a tussle over the Chief Minister post, if the BJP wins more seats. As per the IANS ABP-Cvoter opinion poll on Bihar state elections released on Saturday, more than 60 per cent Bihar voters foresee a BJP-JDU tussle over the CM post. As per the opinion poll, BJP is emerging as the single largest party much ahead of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led JD-U.

Oct 26, 2020 8:20 (IST)

READ | Chirag Paswan's Poll Arithmetic for 'Nitish-free Govt' in Bihar Includes Advice for BJP Voters

Lok Janshakti Party is contesting on 138 seats and the party had earlier said that it will field candidates against Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

Oct 26, 2020 8:10 (IST)

5 Statements That Sum Up the Bihar Campaign So Far

-  "Mera pehla kalam chalega to ek saath dus lakh yuvaon ko sarkaari naukri milega": Tejashwi Yadav
- "Agar padhna chahte ho toh apne baap se pucho…apni maata se pucho…kahin koi school tha, ya ban raha tha": Nitish Kumar
- "Nitish Kumar will be next Chief Minister of Bihar": Amit Shah
- "Every ‘Biharwaasi’ will get free [Covid-19] vaccination”: BJP manifesto
- "Fir Ek Baar NDA Sarkaar": Narendra Modi

Oct 26, 2020 7:56 (IST)

WATCH | Tejashwi Yadav Condemns Sushil Modi For Claiming Lalu Yadav Performed Tantric Rituals To Kill Him

Oct 26, 2020 7:49 (IST)

BJP to Overtake JD-U in Bihar Seats Tally, NDA Getting Clear Majority | The NDA is comfortably returning back to power in Bihar with a clear majority but the remarkable twist is that BJP is emerging as the single largest party much ahead of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led JD-U. As per the opinion poll data of Bihar state elections released by IANS ABP-CVoter, Nitish Kumar led NDA comprising JD-U and BJP alliance will get 135-159 seats in the assembly elections, getting a clear majority.

Oct 26, 2020 7:35 (IST)

Sheohar Candidate, Supporter Shot Dead, Attacker Lynched | A Janata Dal Rashtravadi party candidate and one of his supporters were shot dead during their poll campaign in Bihar's Sheohar, while the suspected attacker was also lynched, police said. Shri Narayan Singh, 45, was killed on Saturday evening while campaigning at the Hathsar village in the Puyanhiya police station area, they said Singh himself had a criminal record and over three dozen cases registered against him, they said.

Oct 26, 2020 7:29 (IST)

READ | CPI(ML) the X-Factor in Bihar as RJD-Congress Move Away from Politics of Identity to Politics of Subsidy?

A revisit of the composition of the grand alliance and the list of the candidates fielded by it, gives credence to Tejashwi Yadav’s claim of his politics not just being about M(Muslim) and Y(Yadav)…

Oct 26, 2020 7:25 (IST)

LJP to Promote Religious Tourism in Bihar if Voted to Power: Chirag | Holding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar responsible for not developing religious tourism in his 15-year-rule in the state, LJP chief and MP Chirag Paswan asserted that he will develop various places associated with sufi saints in the state to improve revenue collections.

Oct 26, 2020 7:22 (IST)

Free Vaccine in Bihar, Are Others from Bangladesh? Maha CM to BJP | Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed the BJP over its poll promise of free Covid-19 vaccine in Bihar, adding does that party think those from other states hail from Bangladesh or Kazakhstan. He was speaking at the Sena's annual Dussehra rally, held at the Savarkar hall in Dadar due to coronavirus norms instead of the usual venue, the sprawling Shivaji Park.

Oct 26, 2020 7:17 (IST)

READ | Will Jail Nitish Kumar for Corruption in 'Saat Nishchay' Scheme if LJP Comes to Power, Says Chirag Paswan

Calling for a Nitish-free government in Bihar, Paswan appealed to voters to choose the BJP in seats where the LJP has not put up candidates.

Oct 26, 2020 7:16 (IST)

Campaigning for First Phase of Elections to End Today | Campaigning for the first phase of Bihar Elections 2020 will end today. The state will vote in three phases on October29, November 3 and 7 results will be announced on November 10.

Load More
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Farmers Destroyed, Youth Unemployed, Starvation on the Rise, Alleges Tejashwi Yadav
RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav (Image: Twitter/ANI)

Bihar, which has 243 assembly seats, will go to polls in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will be held on November 10. olding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar responsible for not developing religious tourism in his 15-year-rule in the state, LJP chief and MP Chirag Paswan on Sunday asserted that he will develop various places associated with sufi saints in the state to improve revenue collections. LJP will implement its Bihar 1st, Bihari 1st vision document after coming to power which talks of promoting religious tourism in the state, he said in a series of tweets.

A grand temple dedicated to Goddess Sita will be built in Sitamarhi, the district in which she is believed to have been born in, he said. Bihar would not have been facing the problem of revenue shortage had Kumar promoted religious tourism in Bihar, he said in a tweet.

Apart from Goddess Sita, Bihar is associated with several sufi saints and religious leaders like Lord Buddha, Lord Mahavir and Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh and places associated them will be connected through a special circuit by the LJP, he said. The promotion of religious tourism will help the state in increasing its revenue, he added.

Paswan, who stumped for his party candidates at Karagahar and Chenari in Rohtas district on Sunday, said the next government in the state will be a "Nitishmukt" (Nitish Kumar free) government as voting for it would mean pushing Bihar to backwardness. Paswan, who has been professing his support to Prime Minsietr Narendra Modi and the BJP while opposing JD(U), said Kumar should be thankful to the saffron party for giving full page advertisement in newspapers in his favour.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You