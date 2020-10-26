Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Farmers Destroyed, Youth Unemployed, Starvation on the Rise, Alleges Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav today attacked the BJP on the issue of inflation, saying farmers were being destroyed, youth were unemployed and starvation was on the rise. "Inflation is the biggest issue. BJP people used to wear a garland of onions. Now it's about to touch Rs 100/kg. There's unemployment, starvation is rising, small traders are destroyed, poverty is rising. GDP is falling, we're going through an economic crisis. Those who were speaking about onion when it touched Rs 50-60/kg are now silent when it has crossed Rs 80/kg. Farmers are being destroyed, youth is unemployed, Bihar is poor and people are migrating for education, jobs & medical help. Starvation is on a rise," he said. The campaigning for phase 1 of the high-decibel Bihar elections
draws to a close today ahead of the voting on October 28.
To cash in on the opportunity, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
, BJP’s Smriti Irani and JP Nadda will address rallies today. As per the final leg of the CVoter Opinion Poll, nearly 29.5 per cent of state's population have shown their interest in bringing incumbent Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar back to power. It is also to be noted that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is also a chief ministerial candidate and LJP chief Chirag Paswan
are not far behind in the race. As per the opinion poll, as many as 19.9 per cent of the population stand in favour of Tejashwi Yadav as chief ministerial candidate. While, at least 13.8 per cent of Bihar's population see Chirag Paswan as a rising potential chief ministerial candidate.