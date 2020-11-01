News18 Logo

politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Hope He Speaks Only on Issues Concerning State & Its People, Says Tejashwi Ahead of PM Modi’s Rallies

News18.com | November 1, 2020, 7:57 IST
facebookTwitterskype

Event Highlights

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies in poll-bound Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at him, saying he hopes the prime minister would speak only on issues concerning the state and its people. In a stinging attack on the opposition RJD in Bihar and its chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, PM Modi had asked voters to beware of the "yuvraaj" (crown prince) of "jungle raj", and alleged the party had the "copyright over kidnappings". Modi cautioned the people that a return of the "jungle raj" will bring a double whammy for the state in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic' He asked the voters to view the assembly elections as "an opportunity to re-elect those who pulled Bihar out of darkness". "Can anything be expected from the yuvraaj of jungle raj? He ought to be evaluated on the basis of a track record about which the people know much better than I do," said Modi, without mentioning by name the RJD or Yadav, the younger son and heir apparent of party president Lalu Prasad.

In an apparent reference to Yadav's alluring promise of 10 lakh permanent government jobs if his party was voted to power, the prime minister said, "Forget about jobs in the public sector. Even private companies giving jobs will flee." "Companies will shut down their offices and run away. Extortion calls will be made by those patronised by the party which has a copyright over kidnappings," he said, apparently referring to the 15 years of the RJD rule when the party in power often faced accusations of being in cahoots with criminal gangs. "The elections are an opportunity to re-elect those who pulled Bihar out of darkness. The Centre has many plans for Bihar which will bring more peace and prosperity with Nitish Kumar at the helm in the state," the prime minister said. He cautioned people against those who were responsible for kushasan (bad governance) in Bihar. "They are waiting for an opportunity to make a comeback. If jungle raj returns amid the COVID 19 pandemic, it will be a double whammy for the state." "It is a party which patronised criminals and ensured the riches of one family grew," he remarked, making a veiled reference to the corruption scandals involving Prasad and his family members.
Read More
Nov 1, 2020 7:57 (IST)

READ | Bihar Assembly Election: EC Issues Show Cause Notices to 104 Candidates for Not Publishing Criminal Records

As per the Supreme Court order and Election Commission guideline a poll contestant is required to publish/broadcast information about their criminal antecedents, convicted or pending, thrice in…

Nov 1, 2020 7:41 (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Chapra at 10 am, Samastipur at 11:45 am, Motihari at 1:30 pm and Bagaha at 3:15 pm.

Nov 1, 2020 7:31 (IST)

Biharis Expect PM to Address Burning Issues: Tejashwi | Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming on an election tour of Bihar today, the people of Bihar are confident that PM will talk on the burning issues, problems and redressal related to their life and will keep the well being of Bihar and Biharis in his intentions, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Nov 1, 2020 7:23 (IST)

District Magistrate of East Champaran district Shirsat Kapil and Superintendent of Police Navin Chandra Jha held a meeting with the senior district officials on PM's public meeting at Gandhi Maidan today. Samastipur District Magistrate Shashan Subhankar said that COVID related restrictions would be abided by strictly in the Prime Minister's rally. The Bagaha rally will take place at Baba Bhoothnath college ground. This will be Modi's third election tour of Bihar.

Nov 1, 2020 7:22 (IST)

Modi will address a rally at Airport ground in Chapra, which has been the political "karmabhoomi" (place of work) of jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad. Former union minister and BJP's national spokesman Rajiv Pratap Rudy is currently the MP from Chapra. At the Chapra poll meeting, NDA candidates of 25 constituencies of Saran, Siwan and Gopalganj districts will be present on a separate dais erected near the one of the PM. Additional District Magistrate of Saran said that COVID protocols would be followed strictly at the PM's rally. A total of 25,000 chairs have been kept in the ground at a safe distance from each other besides nobody would be allowed inside the venue without a face mask. 

Nov 1, 2020 7:20 (IST)

Modi to Address 4 Rallies | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four back to back rallies in Bihar today to garner support for the NDA candidates in the poll-bound state. Modi will start his Sunday election tour with a rally in Chapra, the political bastion of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. As per the itinerary, from Chapra he will go to Samastipur to address a public meeting in Housing Board ground, then at Gandhi maidan in Motihari and will end the campaign trip with a rally in Bagaha. According to sources in the JD(U) in Patna, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will accompany Modi in Samastipur and Bagaha meetings. Campaigning for the second phase will end in the evening.

Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Hope He Speaks Only on Issues Concerning State & Its People, Says Tejashwi Ahead of PM Modi’s Rallies
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav speaks during 'Naukari Sanvad' programme at party office, in Patna, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (PTI Photo)

In response, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the coalition’s campaign, led by Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was only about speaking ill of the Gandhi and Yadav families, but not about setting up manufacturing hubs and creating jobs. Gandhi said that people had to make a choice between the young leadership of the RJD-Congress combine and ‘beeta hua samay’ (past) of Modi and Kumar. "You have two choices -- on one side is Tejashwi and I, on the other side, is beeta hua samay -- Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi," he said. "This is their campaign - Kumar will speak ill about Tejashwi family and Modi will speak ill of my family. But the question before Bihar is that of employment. It is about farmers and small traders, about which they have not uttered a single word. You gave six years to Modi and 15 years to Kumar. What did you get? Bihar is still among the poorest states in the country," Gandhi said at a rally in Darbhanga.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You