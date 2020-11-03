Bihar Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Tejashwi Writes to Modi on Spl Status, Assault on Migrants During Lockdown; EVM Malfunction Reported

News18 Logo

Bihar Election 2020 Voting LIVE Updates: Voting has begun for phase 2 of the Bihar assembly elections which will see 94 constituencies spread across 17 districts up for grabs after a hectic campaigning by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in support of NDA candidates and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criss-crossing over a dozen venues. According to the Election Commission, more than 2.85 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 1,463 candidates -- 1316 male, 146 female and one transgender. Of the total 2,85,50,285 voters 1,50,33,034 are male, 1,35,16,271 female and 980 transgender, as per the poll panel data. The Election Commission said it has set up a total of 41,362 booths at 18,823 polling stations. Maharajganj constituency has the maximum 27 candidates in this phase, while the minimum four are from Darauli constituency (SC). The 94 constituencies which are going to poll on November 3 are in 17 districts: West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Nalanda and Patna.

The BJP's charge was led by Prime Minister Modi, who addressed seven rallies over two days, including the four on Sunday. Several Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani, Giriraj Singh and Anurag Thakur, besides senior party leaders such as BJP chief J P Nadda addressed campaign rallies. In his rallies, the prime minister excoriated the opposition over the Pulwama attack after Pakistan's admission of complicity in it and berated the RJD-Congress combine, calling it an alliance of "double-double yuvraj" (two crown princes) whose sole concern was to protect their "respective thrones". BJP leaders repeatedly raked up the Ram temple issues, Article 370, triple talaq and also prominently mentioned the Pakistani minister's admission of his country's involvement in the Pulwama attack of 2019 that had left 40 CRPF jawans dead. For attacking the RJD, their constant refrain was "jungle raj", "lantern era", "kidnapping industry", slamming the party over its record on law and order. At a rally on October 28, PM Modi had targeted Tejashwi, calling him "Jungle Raj Ke Yuvraj (the crown prince of jungle raj)".
Nov 3, 2020 8:37 (IST)

A girl arrived at a polling booth in Patna with her grandmother on cycle to cast vote in the second phase of Bihar Elections today. "I've come here with my grandmother. I'll be voting for the first time. I hope we'll have more employment opportunities for youth now," the girl says. 1463 candidates, including RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, in fray for 94 seats across 17 districts.

Nov 3, 2020 8:32 (IST)

Chirag Paswan Casts Vote in Khagaria | Polling got underway in 94 constituencies of Bihar assembly on Tuesday morning in the second phase of elections which will decide the electoral fate of RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and more than 1,450 other candidates. Picture shows LJP's Chirag Paswan casting his vote in Khagaria.

Nov 3, 2020 8:27 (IST)

HIGHLIGHTS | Bihar will go to vote on 94 constituencies spread across 17 districts today. According to the Election Commission, more than 2.85 crore voters will decide the electoral fate of 1,463 candidates -- 1316 male, 146 female and one transgender

Nov 3, 2020 8:20 (IST)

No Anti-incumbency in State: Nitish Kumar | Nitish Kumar said that there is no anti-incumbency in the state and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get a majority in the Assembly elections. "There is no anti-incumbency in Bihar, I am not worried about that at all... NDA will get a majority, and if things upturn, then it will be a result of the previous 15-year rule and people will run away again," Kumar said, adding that he will be "at peace" if he is voted out

Nov 3, 2020 8:12 (IST)

READ | Nitish Kumar Avoids Speaking Anything Against Friend-turned-foe Sharad Yadav in His Daughter's Constituency

Kumar addressed a rally at SBJ High School in Udakishanganj block in Bihariganj constituency where his party nominee Niranjan Mehta is pitted against Subhashini Yadav among others.

Nov 3, 2020 8:06 (IST)

Key Constituencies | The key constituencies in the second phase include, Raghopur, Hasanpur, Bankipur, Jhanjharpur, Maner, Begusarai and Govindganj. The second phase of Bihar polls will be held on 3 November in West Champaran, East Champaran, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Araria, Purnea, Kishanganj, Katihar districts in Seemanchal. Besides, other districts like Samastipur, Patna, Vaishali and Muzaffarpur will also go for polls. Meanwhile, BJP chief JP Nadda appealed voters to vote in large numbers for the second phase of Bihar assembly polls.

Nov 3, 2020 7:54 (IST)

Seat Tally | Among the major parties, the RJD is contesting 56 of the 94 seats while its ally Congress is contesting 24. The CPI and CPI(M), which joined the Grand Alliance recently, are fighting four seats each. Quite a few seats are being contested by the CPI(ML), the Left outfit with the strongest presence in Bihar. BJP candidates are in the fray in 46 of the seats, while another 43 are being contested by those with JD(U) tickets. Mukesh Sahni's VIP, the latest entrant in the NDA, is contesting the remaining five. The LJP is contesting 52 seats, including the two it had won in 2015 contesting as an NDA constituent. The party has fielded one transgender candidate too in this phase.

Nov 3, 2020 7:45 (IST)

EVM malfunction reported from Khagaria. Meanwhile, voting is going on in several districts including Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj and Begusarai.

Nov 3, 2020 7:40 (IST)

Tejashwi Yadav writes a letter to PM Modi and demanded special status for Bihar. The RJD leader also questioned why the migrant workers walking on foot were beaten while on their way home.

Nov 3, 2020 7:36 (IST)

All the four assembly segments in the capital city Patna Sahib, Kumhrar, Bankipur and Digha are also going to polls in the second phase. All these are held by the BJP. State minister Nand Kishore Yadav is in the fray trying to retain Patna Sahib for a seventh consecutive term. Multiple-term MLA Nitin Nabin faces a challenge in Bankipur from Congress candidate Luv Sinha, who is the son of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, a two-time local MP who lost the seat when he entered the fray after quitting the BJP.

Nov 3, 2020 7:30 (IST)

Polling to four assembly seats in Khagaria has started. Khagaria has four assembly seats- Khagaria, Parwatta, Beldaur and Alauli. There are 67 candidates to the four seats.

Nov 3, 2020 7:23 (IST)

Key Candidate | Tejashwi's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is trying his luck from Hasanpur in Samastipur district, shifting his base from Mahua in Vaishali. There were said to be fears in the RJD camp that Tej Pratap's bid to retain Mahua could be challenged by the NDA through his estranged wife Aishwarya as its trump card. She is already taking an active part in the campaign for her father Chandrika Roy in Parsa, which he has represented a number of times and is seeking to retain on a JD(U) ticket this time.

Nov 3, 2020 7:22 (IST)

The EVM machine in Begusarai's Bachwara has reported malfunction. The polling agents are trying to solve the issue. In Gopalganj's Sadar assembly seat, polling was delayed at booth no 152 due to some problem in EVM.

Nov 3, 2020 7:17 (IST)

6 assembly seats in East Champaran will go to polls today. The voting will start at 7 am. There are 71 candidates to the 6 assembly seats in Champaran.

Nov 3, 2020 7:13 (IST)

31 percent Candidates with Criminal Cases | Out of 1,195 candidates contesting in phase-3 of the Bihar assembly elections later this week, 31 per cent have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). About 282 or 24 per cent have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. Read more:

Nov 3, 2020 7:10 (IST)

Key Districts to Go to Poll Today | Several key districts will go to polls in Bihar for the second phase including West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Nalanda, and Patna.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed two rallies for this phase of elections where he cornered Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the issues of unemployment, migrant crisis, farm laws and sugar mills. He had said the prime minister talks about other countries in his speeches but not about the issues facing the nation such as unemployment. Tejashwi, in the meanwhile, scaled up the intensity of his campaign and addressed close to a dozen, or even more, rallies every day since the voting for phase 1 of election on October 28. He kept his focus on his promise of 10 lakh jobs, while also assailing Kumar over a record "46.6 per cent unemployment", poor status of education and health facilities, the handling of the coronavirus crisis among other things. Tejashwi's salvos drew stinging response from Kumar who tried to blunt his attack by comparing the law and order situation under the RJD's government (1990-2005) with that under his 15 rule and constantly reminding the voter that RJD chief Lalu Yadav has been implicated for corruption and is serving a jail term. Kumar also kept counting his government's work on power, road and giving reservation to women in local bodies.

Tejashwi’s elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in this phase. Among other prominent faces whose fate would be closed in EVMs in this phase are: BJP leader and Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav (Patna Sahib), JD(U) lawmaker and Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar (Nalanda), BJP MLA and Cooperative Minister Rana Randhir Singh (Madhuban), and JD(U) leader and state minister Ramsevak Singh (Hathua).

Also in the fray is Chandrika Roy (JDU), the father of Tej Pratap Yadavs estranged wife Aishwarya Rai, who in her campaign has been highlighting the alleged "ill-treatment" meted out to her by RJD chief Lalu Prasad's family. This phase is also very crucial for Chirag Paswan- led Lok Janshakti Party which has fielded 52 candidates.

Their performance in this phase will indicate if the issues raised by Paswan during his campaign -- corruption charges against Nitish Kumar, education degrees getting delayed, lack of jobs, and migration for livelihood -- found resonance among the people. The RJD has 56 candidates in the fray this phase, the BJP 46, the JD(U) 43, the RLSP 36 and the Congress 24.

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinhas son Luv Sinha is also in the fray this phase from Bankipur seat in Patna. He is up against sitting BJP MLA Nitin Nabin. Haranut (Nalanda) constituency, which houses Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's village, is also going to vote in this phase.

The third and final round of voting will take place on November 7 and the counting of votes on November 10.

