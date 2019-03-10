English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bihar Election Dates: State to Go to Polls in All 7 Phases From April 1 to May 19
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 22 out of the 40 seats, followed by Lok Janshakti Party which won 6.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India, on Sunday, announced a seven-phase schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, 2019.
Bihar’s 40 LS seats will have elections in seven phases. The other two states to have a seven-phase election are Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
Four seats in Bihar will go to polls in the first phase on April 11, while another five constituencies will have elections on April 18.
In the third phase on April 23, there will elections in five seats of the state, while on April 29, there will be elections on five seats. Another five seats will go to polls on May 6 in the fifth phase.
Voting will be held on May 12 in eight seats of the state in the sixth phase, while the last phase will see voting in eight constituencies on May 19.
Counting will be held on May 23.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 22 out of the 40 seats, followed by Lok Janshakti Party which won 6.
The Lalu Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal won a meagre four seats, while Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JD-U) grabbed two constituencies.
Bihar, with 243 assembly seats, witnessed a regime shift when Kumar broke his party’s alliance with RJD in 2017.
The new coalition government of JD(U) has BJP as the other key ally.
Earlier, Kumar had been very critical against the BJP and his party had not contested the 2014 election in alliance with the saffron party.
Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega rally in Patna's Gandhi Maidan with all of BJP's NDA constituents in the state. Kumar too shared stage with Modi. Few days ago, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had also held a rally at the same venue, which was a first for the Congress in about two decades.
List of Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar
1. Valmiki Nagar
2. Paschim Champaran
3. Purvi Champaran
4. Sheohar
5. Sitamarhi
6. Madhubani
7. Jhanjharpur
8. Supaul
9. Araria
10. Kishanganj
11. Katihar
12. Purnia
13. Madhepura
14. Darbhanga
15. Muzaffarpur
16. Vaishali
17. GopalGanj Sc
18. Siwan
19. Maharajganj
20. Saran
21. Hajipur
22. Ujiarpur
23. Samastipur
24. Begusarai
25. Khagaria
26. Bhagalpur
27. Banka
28. Munger
29. Nalanda
30. Patna Sahib
31. Patliputra
32. Arrah
33. Buxar
34. Sasaram
35. Karakat
36. Jahanabad
37. Aurangabad
38. Gaya
39. Nawada
40. Jamui
