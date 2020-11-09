Bihar Election Result 2020 Date: When and Where to Watch Bihar Assembly Election Live Results

The Bihar assembly election result 2020 will be declared on Tuesday. The voting for 234 seats across the state was held in three phases – October 28, November 3, and November 7. The major contenders are the ruling BJP-JD(U) and the 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) comprising of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, RLSP and others.

Incumbent Chief minister Nitish Kumar is seeking a fourth term but facing a tough fight against Tejashwi Yadav, the son of RJD founder Lalu Prasad.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Election Commission to ensure smooth counting of votes amid Covid-19 pandemic. The Commission has set up 55 counting centres, housing 414 halls, spread across all the 38 districts in the state. Three counting centres each have been set up in four districts – East Champaran (which has 12 assembly constituencies), Gaya (10 constituencies), Siwan (eight constituencies) and Begusarai (seven). Other districts of the state either have one or two counting centres each.

Bihar Chief Electoral Officer H R Srinivasa said a three-tier security system has been established for strong rooms (housing the Electronic Voting Machines) and the counting centres. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed in and around the vote counting centres to restrict gathering of people.

Bihar Bypolls

Along with Bihar assembly election 2020 result, the result of Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha bypolls will also be declared on November 10. The bypoll in the Valmiki Nagar seat was held on November 7. It was necessitated after the death of sitting JD(U) MP Baidyanath Prasad Mahto in February.