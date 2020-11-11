News18 Logo

Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar Back in the Saddle as NDA Retains Bihar, Eclipses Tejashwi Yadav's Son-rise

News18.com | November 11, 2020, 6:29 IST
Event Highlights

Bihar Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Surmounting anti-incumbency of 15 years, a mutinous former ally, and a spirited challenge from a resurgent opposition that rose from its ashes like proverbial phoenix after the 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, Nitish Kumar- led NDA was back in power in Bihar with a slender majority. The ruling coalition won 125 seats in the 243-member state assembly against 110 clinched by the opposition Grand Alliance to pave the way for a fourth successive term for Kumar in office but with diminished clout following a debilitating slide in the number of JD(U) lawmakers that came down to 43 from 71 in 2015.

Kumar was then a partner in the Grand Alliance which included Lalu Prasad's RJD and the Congress. Its defeat notwithstanding, the RJD, whose campaign Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son and heir to party supremo Lalu Prasad helmed, emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats. The BJP, which led the table for several hours during the counting that dragged on for over 16 hours, finished second with a tally of 74 seats. Despite the slump in numbers, Kumar, who was declared the NDA's chief ministerial candidate by the BJP brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief J P Nadda, is set to take over the reins of the government. Much of Kumar's plight can be blamed on the damage Chirag Paswan's LJP inflicted on his JD(U). Down in the dumps with just one MLA, the party spoiled the JD(U)'s chances in at least 30 seats.
Nov 11, 2020 6:29 (IST)

Bihar Election Result Live: Earlier, around 10 pm, when the poll panel website showed that votes for Hilsa were still being counted, the RJD alleged foul play in the process. "The Returning Officer had declared RJD candidate Shakti Singh from Hilsa assembly constituency as winner by 547 votes. He was told to wait for issuing the victory certificate. But then the Returning Officer receives a call from the chief minister's residence and the officer suddenly says the RJD candidate has lost by 13 votes due to postal ballots being cancelled," the party alleged in a tweet. The Election Commission has, however, denied it was under any pressure from anybody.

Nov 11, 2020 6:28 (IST)

JD(U) Wins Hilsa Seat with 12 Votes | The JD(U) has won the Hilsa assembly seat in Bihar just by 12 votes, according to the Election Commission website, a result contested by the rival RJD. According to the results updated on the Election Commission website late Tuesday night, JD(U)'s Krishnamurari Sharan alias Prem Mukhiya has polled 61,848 votes, while the RJD's Atri Muni alias Shakti Singh Yadav has got 61,836 votes.

Nov 11, 2020 6:25 (IST)

Bihar Election Result Live: "People of Bihar have trusted NDA, Narendra Modi Ji, and Nitish Kumar Ji. Public gave us a clear mandate," MoS Home and BJP leader Nityanand Rai said.

Nov 11, 2020 6:23 (IST)

NDA Gets Majority in Bihar Assembly | NDA gets a majority in Bihar Assembly polls as EC announces results. According to the final tally, BJP got 74 seats, JD(U)- 43, HAM- 4 and VIP-4. While in the Mahagathbandhan, RJD got 75 seats, Congress-19, CPI(ML)-12, CPI-2 CPI(M). AIMIM also got 5 seats, BSP-1, LJP-1 and Independent-1.

Nov 11, 2020 6:18 (IST)

Bihar Election Result Live: Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM clinched five seats while its alliance partner in Bihar, Mayawati's BSP, bagged one. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party, which pulled out of the NDA and contested nearly 150 seats, managed to win just one. The winners also included an Independent.

Nov 11, 2020 6:17 (IST)

Bihar Election Result Live: The Congress managed to win only 19 of the 70 it had contested. The Left parties, though, sprang a surprise winning 16 out of the 29 seats the CPI(ML), the CPI and the CPI(M) had contested. The performance of CPI(ML), the most radical among the mainstream Left groups, stood out as it won 12 of the 19 seats it contested. The CPI and the CPI(M) won two seats each.

Nov 11, 2020 6:16 (IST)

Opposition Fell Short of Majority | The opposition Grand Alliance fell way short of the magic mark. The total number of seats won by all its five constituents stood at 110. Nonetheless, the RJD emerged as the single largest party in the assembly bagging 75 seats. Its vote share at 23.03 per cent was also the highest for any single party in the elections.

Nov 11, 2020 6:15 (IST)

Majority for BJP and JD(U) | A stellar performance by the BJP enabled the ruling NDA to attain a simple majority in the Bihar assembly notwithstanding a sharp fall in the tally of the JD(U) headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, according to final results announced early Wednesday. The saffron party, which had contested 110 seats, won 72 and was leading in another two while the JD(U) which fought 115, won only 42 and was ahead in another. With four seats each won by junior allies HAM and VIP, the NDA is poised to have 125 seats in its kitty, three more than the number required for a simple majority.

Nov 11, 2020 6:12 (IST)

We have the Final Tally in an Hour: EC | Deputy Election Commissioner Chandrabhushan Kumar said, "Hopefully, we have the final tally in an hour". He had earlier said that the results in 223 seats have been declared, 20 constituencies are left. VVPAT of 5 booths that are to be taken up for counting.

File photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi at a rally. (PTI File)

