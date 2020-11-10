Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Generational Shift With Tejashwi Yadav at Helm or Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan' to Return? Counting of Votes Today

Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Bihar might be on the cusp of a major generational shift in politics as it braces for today's counting of votes for the assembly election, with most pollsters predicting a landslide for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the young RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Counting will be taken up at 55 centres across 38 districts where the outcome will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government that has helmed the state for a decade and half. Most exit polls have predicted a rout for the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine and a resounding victory for the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by RJD's 31-year-old chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, who has thrown down the gauntlet at redoubtable Nitish Kumar, the battle-scarred veteran more than twice his age. The Election Commission is making sure that the winds of potential change cause no disruption in the counting process.
According to Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinavasa, central armed police forces have been deployed at the strong rooms, where the EVMs have been stored since the completion of voting, and the halls where these will be unsealed Tuesday morning after counting of postal ballots gets over. The state has 243 assembly constituencies and the most keenly watched will obviously be Raghopur in Vaishali district from where Tejashwi Yadav is seeking re-election. Kumar is a member of the legislative council and has not contested the assembly election. Raghopur has been in the past represented by his parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi both former chief ministers. Tejashwi's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from Hasanpur in Samastipur district. In addition, Tuesday's counting will also decide the political fate of nearly a score of ministers.
People Voted for Change: Exit Poll | Nearly two-thirds of the voters surveyed in Bihar by Today’s Chanakya have said that they want a change of government, with unemployment emerging as the main election agenda. As per an exit poll conducted by Today’s Chanakya, 63% respondents favoured a change of government in the state, while 35% cited unemployment as the main election issue followed by development (28%) and corruption (19%). Meanwhile preparations are underway in Patna by political parties as they hope to win the Bihar assembly polls.
Nov 10, 2020 6:07 (IST)
Change of Guard Will Take Place: Shiv Sena | Shiv Sena said the RJD-led alliance will win the Bihar Assembly elections 2020. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' claimed that ahead of the polls in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's rallies received good response, unlike those of his political opponents. "Balloons of lies were released in the air, but they disappeared in the air itself," it said without naming the JD(U)-BJP combine. "Signs are clear that a change of guard will take place in Bihar as it happened in the US," the editorial said.
Nov 10, 2020 6:05 (IST)
Prohibitory Orders During Vote Counting | Prohibitory orders will be in place outside the counting centres to prevent people from gathering in large numbers, officials said. According to Srinivasa, while 19 companies of the central armed police forces will be deployed at strong rooms and the halls where counting will take place, another 59 have been entrusted with maintaining law and order. Each company comprises roughly 100 personnel.
Nov 10, 2020 6:03 (IST)
Congress Asks Leaders to Man Strongrooms | Apprehending that rivals might indulge in "foul play" following encouraging exit polls predictions in favour of the Grand Alliance, Congress has asked its senior leaders to be in their place in all the 38 districts and keep a close watch over the EVMs kept in the strongrooms for counting. Buoyed by the exit polls projections, the party has sent its senior leaders including general secretary Randeep Surjewala and Avinash Pande to Patna for proper coordination with the allies and possibly also to keep its flock together after the results are declared.
Nov 10, 2020 6:02 (IST)
LJP leader Chirag Paswan wished RJD leader and CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav on his birthday. The RJD leader thanked Chirag for the wishes.
जन्मदिन की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं।ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है आप दीर्घायु हों और अपने जीवन को सफल बनाने मे कामयाब रहे।आज आप का जन्मदिन है भगवान के दर्शन व आशीर्वाद से आप का दिन शुभ हो।@yadavtejashwi
Behave Well, Don't be Rowdy: Tejashwi | With exit polls predicting victory for the RJD-led Grand Alliance, the party Sunday warned its workers against indulging in celebratory firing and "uncivil behaviour" towards rivals on the day of counting of votes on November 10, irrespective of the results. In a tweet addressed to its workers, the party said, "Whatever the election results are on November 10, it has to be accepted with absolute restraint, simplicity and courtesy.
राजद के सभी कार्यकर्ता स्मरण रखें-
10 नवम्बर को चुनाव परिणाम कुछ भी हों उसे पूरे संयम, सादगी और शिष्टाचार से स्वीकारना है।
अनुचित आतिशबाज़ी, हर्ष फायरिंग, प्रतिद्वंदियों अथवा उनके समर्थकों के साथ अशिष्ट व्यवहार इत्यादि किसी कीमत पर स्वीकार नहीं होगा।
The exit poll has predicted that 34% people in the age category of 15 to 25 years have voted in favour of the NDA, 47% for the Grand Alliance, 8% for the LJP while the others must have got 4% votes…
Nov 10, 2020 5:53 (IST)
Significant Election for Left Parties | It may also revive the fortunes of the three Left parties-The CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML-which were consigned to near oblivion over the past two decades. The five-party 'Mahagathbandhan' also comprises these three Left parties, which were a force to reckon with in the past. Election officials and district administrations face the daunting task of restraining supporters of political parties from crowding the counting centres amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Nov 10, 2020 5:52 (IST)
Criminal Turned Politicians on These Seats | Two of the most notorious criminal-turned-politicians- Anant Singh (Mokama) and Reetlal Yadav (Danapur)- are contesting on RJD tickets in the Bihar Elections 2020. A win for the RJD-led coalition will bring a redemption of sorts for Tejashwi Yadav whose leadership abilities were called into question after his party failed to win a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections last year. The NDA had won 39 of the 40 seats and one had gone to the Congress, an RJD ally.
Nov 10, 2020 5:51 (IST)
Tejashwi Yadav Top Choice for CM: Exit Poll | The survey revealed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the top choice for the post of chief minister. Yadav, who is also the opposition CM candidate, received 44% votes from the respondents as the CM candidate. CM Nitish Kumar, who has ruled Bihar for three terms, trailed behind Tejashwi with 35 percent. LJP’s Chirag Paswan was not popular for the CM post among the respondents with only 7 percent preferring him as the CM.
Nov 10, 2020 5:48 (IST)
Nitish Kumar Ministers Contesting on These Seats | Prominent ministers include- Nand Kishore Yadav (Patna Sahib), Pramod Kumar (Motihari), Rana Randhir (Madhuban), Suresh Sharma (Muzaffarpur), Shrawan Kumar (Nalanda), Jai Kumar Singh (Dinara) and Krishnanandan Prasad Verma (Jehanabad). With much of the NDA's election narrative focusing on RJD's association with "jungle raj", an allusion to the alleged collapsed law and order during the 15 years when Lalu-Rabri ruled the state in succession.
Nov 10, 2020 5:45 (IST)
Tejashwi's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from Hasanpur in Samastipur district. In addition, Tuesday's counting will also decide the political fate of nearly a score of ministers in the Nitish Kumar government.
Nov 10, 2020 5:44 (IST)
Election Commission Takes Precautionary Measures | The Election Commission is making sure that the winds of potential change cause no disruption in the counting process of Bihar Elections 2020. According to Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinavasa, central armed police forces have been deployed at the strong rooms, where the EVMs have been stored since the completion of voting, and the halls where these will be unsealed Tuesday morning after counting of postal ballots gets over.
Nov 10, 2020 5:43 (IST)
What does Exit Polls Say? | Most exit polls have predicted a rout for the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine and a resounding victory for the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) led by RJD's 31-year-old chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, who has thrown down the gauntlet at redoubtable Nitish Kumar, the battle-scarred veteran more than twice his age. The Election Commission is making sure that the winds of potential change cause no disruption in the counting process.
Nov 10, 2020 5:42 (IST)
HIGHLIGHT | Bihar might be on the cusp of a major generational shift in politics as it braced for Tuesday's counting of votes for the Bihar assembly elections 2020, with most pollsters predicting a landslide for the five-party Grand Alliance led by the young RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Counting will be taken up at 55 centres across 38 districts where the outcome will decide the fate of the Nitish Kumar government that has helmed the state for a decade and half.
Nov 10, 2020 5:40 (IST)
Bihar Has Voted for Change: Congress | With the exit polls for Bihar out, the Congress on Saturday said Bihar has voted for change. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said exit polls are interesting as they provided employment to some people who use small samples, but people speak up at the end. "We are confident that Bihar has voted for a change and Bihar will vote for the change," he told reporters.
Nov 10, 2020 5:35 (IST)
55 Percent Polling in Third Phase | Over 55 per cent voter turnout was registered in phase three of the Bihar assembly elections on Saturday with the Election Commission noting that the figures are likely to go up later in the evening. Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar, who is in charge of Bihar, told reporters in the evening that 55.22 per cent turnout has been registered.
Nov 10, 2020 5:34 (IST)
Mahagathbandhan Used Anti-incumbency: Exit Poll | The Mahagathbandhan seems to have used the anti-incumbency to its advantage with a skillful balance of caste arithmetic, Today's Chanakya poll shows. A significant chunk of Extremely backward Class (EBC) and Scheduled Caste voters, which had been solidly behind Nitish Kumar, seems to be getting distributed almost evenly between JD(U)+ and RJD+.
Nov 10, 2020 5:34 (IST)
Lalu Wishes Tejashwi on Birthday | RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who is serving a jail term in Ranchi in fodder scam cases, Monday wished his younger son Tejashwi Yadav on his 31st birthday, saying the people of Bihar will give him a gift on Tuesday, when state election results are announced. Counting of votes in the Bihar polls will take place on November 10. Almost all the exit polls have predicted a win for the RJD-led Grand Alliance, which has projected Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate. Sources close to the family said Tejashwi called Prasad's helper's number a couple of times around 12 O'clock at night to speak to his father but he had gone to sleep by that time.
Nov 10, 2020 5:31 (IST)
Anti-incumbency and Unemployment Key Factors: Exit Poll | The huge mandate that Today's Chanakya has predicted for the RJD-Congress-Left alliance becomes possible because of two factors -- severe anti-incumbency and unemployment. As per an exit poll conducted by Today’s Chanakya, 63% respondents favoured a change of government in the state, while 35% cited unemployment as the main election issue followed by development (28%) and corruption (19%). In another blow to incumbent Nitish Kumar, nearly one in three people (37%) surveyed rated his performance as chief minister poor.
Nov 10, 2020 5:30 (IST)
Behave Well, Don't be Rowdy: Tejashwi | With exit polls predicting victory in Bihar Elections 2020 for the RJD-led Grand Alliance, the party Sunday warned its workers against indulging in celebratory firing and "uncivil behaviour" towards rivals on the day of counting of votes on November 10, irrespective of the results. In a tweet addressed to its workers, the party said, "Whatever the election results are on November 10, it has to be accepted with absolute restraint, simplicity and courtesy.
Nov 10, 2020 5:28 (IST)
HIGHLIGHT | In the first phase, 71 seats spread across 16 districts went to poll, while in the second, voters in 94 seats of 17 districts exercised their franchise on November 3. With the voting concluding for all the 243 seats, the focus now shifts to November 10 counting of votes which will give Bihar a new government. The counting will start from 8 am today
Nov 10, 2020 5:27 (IST)
Tejashwi Yadav Top Choice for CM: Exit Poll | The survey revealed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the top choice for the post of chief minister. Yadav, who is also the opposition CM candidate, received 44% votes from the respondents as the CM candidate. CM Nitish Kumar, who has ruled Bihar for three terms, trailed behind Tejashwi with 35 percent. LJP’s Chirag Paswan was not popular for the CM post among the respondents with only 7 percent preferring him as the CM.
Nov 10, 2020 5:23 (IST)
Majority for RJD Alliance: Exit Poll | The ABP-CVoter exit poll has predicted that the BJP-JD(U) alliance would receive 104-128 seats, while the RJD-Congress alliance would receive between 108-131 seats. The LJP, which broke away from the NDA and emerged as a minor player in the elections, is projected to win 2-3 seats. The majority mark in the 243-seat Bihar assembly is 122 seats. The result of the Bihar Assembly Polls would be announced today from 8 am.
People Voted for Change: Exit Poll | Nearly two-thirds of the voters surveyed in Bihar Assembly Polls 2020 by Today’s Chanakya have said that they want a change of government, with unemployment emerging as the main election agenda. As per an exit poll conducted by Today’s Chanakya, 63% respondents favoured a change of government in the state, while 35% cited unemployment as the main election issue followed by development (28%) and corruption (19%).
Nov 10, 2020 5:19 (IST)
Assembly Poll Results to be Announced Today | Results to 243 seats of Bihar Assembly polls 2020 are to be announced soon. The voting to the assembly polls was held in three phases- October 28, November 3 and November 7.
Prominent among them are Nand Kishore Yadav (Patna Sahib), Pramod Kumar (Motihari), Rana Randhir (Madhuban), Suresh Sharma (Muzaffarpur), Shrawan Kumar (Nalanda), Jai Kumar Singh (Dinara) and Krishnanandan Prasad Verma (Jehanabad). With much of the NDA's election narrative focusing on RJD's association with "jungle raj", an allusion to the alleged collapsed law and order during the 15 years when Lalu-Rabri ruled the state in succession, the fate of "bahubalis", leaders known for strong arm tactics, will also be keenly watched. Two of the most notorious criminal-turned-politicians- Anant Singh (Mokama) and Reetlal Yadav (Danapur)- are contesting on RJD tickets. A win for the RJD-led coalition will bring a redemption of sorts for Tejashwi Yadav whose leadership abilities were called into question after his party failed to win a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections last year. The NDA had won 39 of the 40 seats and one had gone to the Congress, an RJD ally.
It may also revive the fortunes of the three Left parties--The CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML--which were consigned to near oblivion over the past two decades. The five-party 'Mahagathbandhan' also comprises these three Left parties, which were a force to reckon with in the past. Election officials and district administrations face the daunting task of restraining supporters of political parties from crowding the counting centres amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Prohibitory orders will be be place outside the counting centres to prevent people from gathering in large numbers, officials said. According to Srinivasa, while 19 companies of the central armed police forces will be deployed at strong rooms and the halls where counting will take place, another 59 have been entrusted with maintaining law and order. Each company comprises roughly 100 personnel.
Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar said Bihar Military Police and local police will also chip in while senior officials will keep a watch through display screens connected to CCTV cameras installed at the counting centres. The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes on November 10 for the Bihar assembly polls as the state awaits results of a closely-fought election. The poll panel said it has set up a total of 55 counting centres, housing 414 halls, spread across all the 38 districts of the state that voted in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. The maximum three counting centres each have been set up in four districts of East Champaran (which has 12 assembly constituencies), Gaya (10 constituencies), Siwan (eight constituencies) and Begusarai (seven). Rest other districts either have one or two counting centres each.
Considering the fact that coronavirus is raging in the state, steps have been taken to ensure that COVID guidelines are strictly followed during the counting. Face masks will be mandatory for entering into the counting centres besides sanitisers will be kept in adequate quantity there. In the state capital Patna, votes for all the 14 assembly constituencies will be counted at just one centre set up at A.N. College. The poll panel said it is readying 30 counting halls at the college. Srinivasa said the Election Commission has established a three-tier security system for strong rooms (housing the Electronic Voting Machines) and the counting centres. The inner core is being guarded by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), then there is the Bihar Military Police (BMP) and then the district police, he told reporters.
"We have deployed 19 companies of CAPF just for the security of the strong rooms and counting centres. Besides, we have 59 CAPF companies to ensure law and order during and in the aftermath of the counting process," he said. One CAPF company comprises around 100 personnel. The CEO said the Election Commission will strictly deal with any "anti-social" elements who indulges in "hooliganism" during or in the aftermath of the counting. Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) Jitendra Kumar said CCTV cameras have been installed in the control rooms. "Their display is in the District Election Officers offices. And they are also being monitored regularly by the Chief Electoral Officer," he said. After the counting commences at 8 am, the postal ballots -- cast by staff on poll duty and service voters will be -- will be opened first followed by EVM votes.